10 Funniest Spy x Family Quotes

While Spy x Family certainly has its insightful moments and plenty of poignant anti-war commentary, one of the series’ biggest strengths is arguably its humor, which is largely responsible for its large following. From young teens to grown adults alike, Tatsuya Endo’s unique brand of humor has managed to captivate readers of all ages and backgrounds. As such, Spy x Family unsurprisingly includes many hilarious quotable lines.

While this list initially aimed to include quotes from each of Spy x Family‘s equally quirky cast members, it just so happens that Anya has the funniest lines in the series, often without even trying to be funny. Thus, while Loid, Yor, Yuri, and Becky share many hilarious moments in the series, all of the entries on this list stem from Anya, who remains Spy x Family‘s undisputed, most quotable icon.

The People Look Like Bits of Trash From up Here

One of Anya’s earliest, most memorable quotes in the series comes as early as Chapter 3 when the newly formed Forger Family embark on their first ever “ooting,” as Anya would call it. After an eventful day at the opera, museum, and a hearty meal at a restaurant, the Forgers stop for some fresh air at a park, during which Anya oddly remarks that the people in the distance look like bits of trash. The anime makes this iconic moment even funnier with Loid asking Anya where she learned that, who, without skipping a beat and completely deadpan, simply answers, “Anime.”

Meat You in the Courtyard

One classic running gag in Spy x Family is Anya’s consistent spelling errors, which nearly always set the stage for some of the funniest moments in the series just like in Chapter 88. The chapter sees Damian bring Anya some cakes in exchange for helping him avoid getting a Tonitrus back in Chapter 61 by giving him her handkerchief. However, when Damian is overcome by shyness, Anya takes matters into her own hands, writing Damian a note asking to meet up in the courtyard during their break so he can give her the cakes. That said, in classic Anya fashion, she amusingly misspells meet as “meat” instead.

What’s a Grammar?

No other quote better sums up Anya’s academic hopelessness better than this one from Chapter 26 of Spy x Family which sees Yuri attempt to tutor Anya in vain. Yuri all but exhausts himself trying to get Anya to master grammar, only for her to ask, “What’s a grammar?” at the end of it all, with the grammatical error in her sentence only adding to the sheer irony of the situation.

Papa’s a Spychiatrist

While Anya may be good at hiding her powers of telepathy, lying is still not her strongest suit, often to hilarious ends. Anya has often displayed the tendency to let the truth slip, and one of the first and funniest instances of this is witnessed in Chapter 5 when Anya attends the interview to enroll in Eden Academy. When asked what Loid does for a living, Anya nonchalantly lets slip that he’s a spy, hilariously recovering with “spychiatrist” and creating the first of Anya’s long list of iconic neologisms.

Yeah, I’m Kind of Busy Doing Nothing. Sorry.

Despite her usual silliness, Anya can also have her relatable moments and this quote by her from Chapter 64 is as relatable as it gets. The chapter sees Anya encounter Hendricks after school when the bus is unexpectedly delayed. This prompts Hendricks to ask for Anya’s help with transporting some school supplies, though the latter indifferently turns him down stating that she’s busy “doing nothing.” Of all of Anya’s iconic quotes in the series, this one surely takes the cake as one fans can quote on the daily.

It’s a Snot Anaconda… It’s a Snotaconda!

With the first term finals quickly approaching, Chapter 92 of Spy x Family sees Loid desperately try to come up with a viable plan for Anya to earn her next Stella while surrounded by her dismal quiz scores. However, Loid is thrust back into reality as Anya wakes up showing off her string of snot, calling it a “snotaconda” and “the longest string of snot in the unicycleverse.” Besides the clever wordplay on Anya’s part, Loid’s blank, hopeless reaction as he faces the grim reality before him makes the moment and the quote itself all the more amusing.

Knowledge Is a Swole Chihuahua?

Though their interactions are few and far between, Yuri and Anya unironically make for quite the comedic duo and this iconic quote by Anya from Chapter 26 is all the proof fans need. Whilst tutoring Anya, Yuri also attempts to impart some wisdom, quoting the famous saying, “Knowledge is power” as he explains the importance of studying hard and acquiring knowledge. In doing so, Yuri also states that knowledge is “the whole enchilada.” However, being the simpleminded child that she is, together with her overactive imagination, all that Anya hilariously takes away from this is, “Knowledge is a swole chihuahua.”

Papa! I Can See Her Boobies!

Besides prepping Anya for her admission interview with Eden, Chapter 3 of Spy x Family is a goldmine of hilarious quotes and this one by Anya is equally funny as it is completely unexpected. Despite Loid’s wishes, the quiet museum visit intended to cultivate an appreciation of fine art ends up being anything but inconspicuous as Anya innocently points out a naked woman in a portrait in the funniest way possible. Safe to say, “I can see her boobies” is the last sentence any reader would expect to see in a Shonen Jump series, adding to the humor of the scene.

Papa Takes a Real Long Time To Take a Crap, so We Should Go

While poop and fart humor is often considered outdated and overdone, this particular instance in Spy x Family serves as the sole exception, birthing not only one of the funniest quotes in the series but also a gag that simply continues to get funnier in the chapters that follow. The quote in question is by Anya in Chapter 18 when Loid is forced to excuse himself to stop the assassination plot against Minister Brantz. Anya, being the wonderful wingman she is, covers for Loid by coming up with the excuse that he needs to poop and will likely take a long time so she and Yor should simply carry on without him. That said, what makes this quote so objectively funny is the direct, matter-of-fact tone in which Anya delivers the line, cutting straight to the chase with, “Papa takes a long time to take a crap.”

