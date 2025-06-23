Spy x Family Cliffhanger Teases the Reveal of Yor’s Biggest Secret

Spy x Family has been working its way through an intense new arc for Yor Forger, but the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is teasing that Yor will finally reveal her biggest secret to Loid. The latest arc of Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series has been fixing a major issue fans have had with the series as it once again shifted its focus to Yor as she took on a new assassination mission. With this mission fans have not only gotten to meet some of Yor’s allies, but are also getting new insight into how Yor sees herself.

As Spy x Family saw Yor’s biggest rival Hemlock challenging the fact that Yor had seemingly gone soft after her marriage, Yor herself has actually started to second guess her one stance on her sham marriage with Loid. She’s really begun to wonder whether or not this is holding herself back, or if it’s actually making her stronger, but Yor has been wondering whether or not she might actually need to reveal her secret. She just might finally tell Loid about the state of their marriage.

Spy x Family Teases Major Change in Yor

Spy x Family Chapter 118 picks up as Yor and the others continue their mission, and although she managed to beat Hemlock in their fight, his words have gotten Yor to think differently. He proposed that being alone has made him strong, and Yor herself has started to wonder whether or not her own sham marriage is holding her back. She’s wondering if it was a mistake to be married as an assassin, and even asks Mr. McMahon why he got married. But although he was married before he joined the Garden, he’s got a strong view of his own marriage. He hopes that his wife will stay with him even after discovering he’s a killer.

It’s something that Yor discovers that she might be hoping for as although he marriage with Loid is fake, she’s hoping that Loid will stick with her after discovering her big secret. It’s here that Mr. McMahon even advises that if Yor has any doubts about her marriage, she should end it quickly. If she’s not fully committed to the marriage, then everyone will get hurt as a result. This stays with Yor as she carries that heaviness through the rest of the chapter as she gets home and prepares to speak with Loid.

What Will Yor Tell Loid?

As Yor gets home with the chapter coming to an end, her thoughts reveal that while she “dare not” tell Loid about her real job, she can’t “bear this” longer. It’s not exactly revealed what Yor is holding back at this particular moment, but it’s clear that she’s going to confess something big to Loid. Whether it be finding out the status of their sham marriage, or maybe even asking if they should continue it further, Yor is having a lot of doubts that is interfering with her career.

But Yor and Loid’s relationship has been teasing some changes over the course of the last few arcs. The longer they stay in their marriage and continue to lie to each other, the more the two of them figure out that they might not be in the best position. It might be Yor that presses the issue, but now it’s a matter of seeing how Loid will respond to whatever Yor’s confession is going to be. She could either confess her true career, or even confess she’s no longer interested in their marriage. Either way, it’s likely going to be big.