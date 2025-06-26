Spy x Family’s Biggest Cliffhanger May Lead to Nothing

Yor takes on a new mission in the ongoing arc of the Spy x Family manga. The series is currently in a crucial phase after the latest plot twists about Donovan Desmond’s telepathic abilities and the fact that his wife believes he’s an alien. The series also showed the first glimpse of Anya’s mother, leaving behind several unanswered questions. As fans scratch their heads about the countless mysteries, Tatsuya Endo begins another arc with Anya’s new term. It kicks off on a lighter note as compared to the intense Term Break Arc. After following Anya in her new term as she unknowingly gains new admirers, the series shifts its focus to our Thorn Princess.

We meet two new members of the Garden before Yor takes on a new mission to protect the Miteran elk and deal with their poachers. She is accompanied by Matthew and Hemlock, a new character who is unbelievably hostile towards her. The mission would’ve gone smoothly had it not been for Hemlock’s one-sided rivalry. Even so, Yor takes the win in every way possible. However, talking about her marriage makes her realize she needs to take a major step in her life. Chapter 118 ends with Yor knocking on Loid’s door, ready to talk about ending their marriage. However, this cliffhanger may be all for nothing.

Spy x Family Isn’t Ready to Separate Loid and Yor Yet

During the mission, Hemlock kept pressing Yor about her married life, which made her question if she had made a mistake. As an assassin, she constantly puts herself in danger, and it’s not an occupation an ordinary civilian can accept. Matthew, who, unlike Yor, married out of love, has also been hiding his true self from his wife and fears she would leave him if she discovered his profession. He is determined to protect his marriage and work for his country until the day he dies. However, since Yor’s situation is different, he suggests she end her sham marriage since it could end up hurting everyone involved.

When Yor returns from the mission, she heads straight towards Loid’s room. She thinks about how she’s unable to open up about her job as an assassin, but she’s burned with the weight of having to constantly lie to the people she lives with. The cliffhanger suggests that something major is about to take place if Yor has actually decided to divorce Loid. However, this may all just be to create fake suspense since the story isn’t at the point where we can see the Forger family separating just yet. The entire premise of the show is to have people with hidden identities live and create a fake family while keeping their true selves hidden.

While the series is slowly getting to the point where we can learn more about the main antagonist, we haven’t reached a point where it could work as the Forger family being separated. Loid and Yor are working for different organizations, but their goal is still the same. Meanwhile, Anya is the only one who is aware of their identities, so she helps them using her own powers in discreet ways. Who knows, maybe we will get to see the family working together as one sooner than expected.

Loid Will Do Anything to Ensure Operation Strix Is a Success

Operation Strix is Loid’s biggest and most challenging mission yet. In order to succeed, he has painstakingly created an image of an ordinary man who remarried after his first wife’s death. He never lets go of an opportunity to present the Forgers as a happy and loving family. Divorcing Yor will prove to be a major obstacle in his mission since everything he has done so far may result in nothing. She may not be able to talk about getting a divorce, but if she did, Loid’s persuasive skills would be able to convince her otherwise.

Yor had to marry Loid to avoid raising suspicion of the Secret Police. If she were to divorce Loid at this point, she would be heartbroken for sure, since she is quite attached to her family. However, she doesn’t have a lot to lose. As a divorcee, she can go on with her life as an assassin while keeping up with the pretense of working at City Hall. But she may not be able to go through with it, considering how she can often be emotional when it comes to Yuri and the Forgers.