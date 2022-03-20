Squid Game Creator Reveals Plans to Bring Back Actor in Season 2 After Character Death

Squid Game’s creator is teasing a surprising return for Season 2 following one character’s death in the first season! Squid Game was one of the fastest and most successful hits released on Netflix in the last couple of months, and was such a success that it was quickly announced that the streaming service was interested in moving forward with a second season. But the major questions fans have had about the series, however, is that outside of potentially being a lightning in a bottle success that a second season will be without a majority of the cast that made the first season such a hit with fans.

Although many of these fan favorite characters have died over the course of the first season, apparently they or their actors aren’t completely off the table. Speaking with Deadline during the PGA awards ceremony, series creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk opened up about potential returning characters from the second season with, “No, because most of them are dead,” Dong-hyuk said before explaining that he’ll still try to bring them back somehow, “I’ll try something to bring them back to Season 2.”

Referring to HoYeon Jung, who plays Kang Sae-byeok on Squid Game (and has gone on to win some major awards for her performance in the series), Dong-hyuk stated, “Let’s say maybe she has a twin sister, you’ll see.” This was a humorous take from the creator, but it’s also possible to bring back some of the previous characters either through flashbacks or bring those actors back in new roles. That’s if the series continues as an anthology of some sort, but if it continues the base story of the series following Gi-hun, there might not be a way to do it naturally.

Either way, it’s very clear that Squid Game’s return is still very much far off. Dong-hyuk even noted to Deadline that he hasn’t even started writing for the follow up either, “There will be more great games, that’s all I can say,” Dong-hyuk began. “I’m just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven’t even started with the writing yet.” That means while it might seem hard to bring back characters now, that could change over the course of development!

