Fans of Squid Game’s Park Gyu-young Need to Check Out This K-Drama

Squid Game 2 has taken fans by storm yet again, projecting its newest cast members into stardom and one such character that has caught many a fan’s eye is Guard 11 or Kang No-eul, played by the talented Park Gyu-young. While Gyu-young’s character has yet to truly take center stage in Squid Game, the upcoming season will likely see her character arc reach some kind of resolution.

That said, with Squid Game 3 still some time away, fans of Guard 11 and Park Gyu-young may want to check out Celebrity in the meantime. As its name implies, this thrilling K-drama explores the ugly underside of celebrity and influencer culture with Park Gyu-young at the center of it all as the series’ protagonist Seo A-ri.

Squid Game‘s Kang No-Eul Takes the Lead Role in Celebrity

Released on Netflix back in June 2023, Celebrity may offer the same thrill that fans of Squid Game are looking for while waiting for the next installment with familiar faces like Park Gyu-young being an added plus. Though its premise may not seem all too appealing at first with its focus on glitz, glamour, high fashion, and luxury jewelry, this opulence is very much comparable to the allure that the prize money holds in Squid Game, drawing Celebrity‘s Seo A-ri into this alluring game of social media and fame.

The series essentially follows Seo A-ri, a door-to-door makeup saleswoman who is initially uninterested in celebrities, influencers, and even social media. However, this changes as she gets exposed to the alluring wealth these influencers and celebrities possess, awakening her curiosity. A chance meeting with one of these top influences ends up plunging A-ri right into the heart of this secret other world, eventually leading to A-ri setting up a social media account of her own out of sheer curiosity.

That said, unlike their perfectly curated feeds, each of these celebrities and influencers hides ugly secrets and lies of their own, with A-ri gradually being exposed to this vapidity during her own gradual rise to fame. While this alone might not sound as thrilling to general fans of Squid Game with its high-stakes games, Celebrity proves there is much more to the series with its very first episode. The series draws fans in with a rather unexpected twist in the form of a live stream from A-ri narrating her rise to fame and exposing those around her in the present day when she is presumably dead.

While Park Gu-young has previously starred in many rom-coms like Dali & Cocky Prince and most recently the K-drama adaptation of A Good Day to Be A Dog, Celebrity showcases her excellent range as an actor even more so than Squid Game. Nonetheless, for the longest time, many knew Park Gyu-young by her countless other cameo roles over the years and it is quite nice to see her finally get the appreciation she deserves after her spectacular performance in Squid Game.

Celebrity is available to stream on Netflix.