Squid Game Season 3 Reportedly Reveals Release Date (By Accident)

With Squid Game 2 shattering all of Netflix’s records in its first week of release alone, all eyes are currently peeled for news of the next installment, which was expected to release sometime in 2025. That said, amidst the hubbub of countless teasers and promotions, Netflix has just accidentally leaked Squid Game 3‘s release date, and it may be coming sooner than fans expected.

The description of a YouTube short recently posted to Netflix’s official Korean channel reportedly revealed that Squid Game 3 is releasing on June 27th, 2025. The video in question was part of Netflix’s promotions for season 3, and though it has since been taken down, the slip-up has already been caught by countless keen-eyed fans, including Hollywood Handle on X and Forbes, with screenshots of the description with the leaked release date being shared widely across social media.

Squid Game 3 Is Reportedly Coming in June 2025

While Netflix has yet to confirm the release date, the source of the information being Netflix does lend to its credibility. But of course, given its unofficial nature, the release date is still subject to change in the light of any unexpected delays.

It is quite rare in or of itself for K-dramas to receive sequels, with Squid Game’s immense popularity making it a unique case. Still, fans had to wait three long years for season 2 of Squid Game, and many fans understandably maintained the same concerns regarding season 3.

As such, official or not, the June 27 release date has still come as quite a relief to fans of the show, especially after the painful cliffhanger that Squid Game 2 ended on. Though Netflix previously provided a 2025 release window, the wait between Seasons 2 and 3 could have stretched up to an entire year at worst, given the fact that Squid Game 2 aired at the very end of December.

Nonetheless, the new leaked release date assures fans that they will only have to wait six months for Squid Game 3 and answers to the many burning questions that season 2 has left viewers with. Netflix will likely officially reveal the release date for season 3 sooner or later, but until then, fans can only bide their time and enjoy the exciting new teasers and trailers. Squid Game 3 is already shaping up to be quite explosive, and hopefully, this reported quick turnaround will see the series break records once again when June rolls around.

H/T: Hollywood Handle on X, Forbes