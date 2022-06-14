Squid Game Reality TV Show Coming to Netflix

✖

It was just a matter of time until Netflix found a way to bring Squid Game to life. But this time, well – don't expect any life or death games to put players on edge. Netflix just announced it is working on Squid Game: The Challenge, and the competition series will bring the service's hit drama to life in a new way.

The update comes from Bela Bajaria, the head of global TV at Netflix. Variety says the reality TV series is being billed as the biggest to date thanks to its cash prize. Netflix will pit 456 players against one another with a prize of $4.56 million hanging overhead.

Bajaria went on to explain a few key points of the survival series, and they all come from Squid Game. Players will be pitted against each other in numerous games inspired by the original Korean drama. Contestants will also be tasked with forming alliances and more as the player pool dwindles. So if you like mind games, this reality series will be the thing for you.

Right now, Netflix is searching for players to join Squid Game: The Challenge in an open casting call. Anyone who speaks English can audition for the series, and if they are cast, they will join hundreds of others in the 10-episode special.

"Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang's captivating story and iconic imagery. We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment," Brandon Riegg, Netflix's vice president of unscripted and documentary series, said in a new statement.

"Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end."

While Netflix continues working on this reality show behind the scenes, Squid Game is also keeping busy. The streaming service officially announced its order for season two last week, after all. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk released a special letter to fans to mark the occasion, and currently, reports estimate the show's comeback will be ready to air by 2024 at the latest.

What do you make of this latest Netflix order? Did you expect the service to cook up a Squid Game competition series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.