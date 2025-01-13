Squid Game Star Addresses Season 2’s Divisive Reaction: “I Personally Found It Fun”

Squid Game Season 2 might have broken records previously held by Season 1 of the series with Netflix, but one star has addressed the divisive reaction fans have had to the new episodes. Squid Game Season 2 premiered last December and quickly broke records as one of the highest streaming premieres in Netflix’s history, and the new wave of episodes introduced fans to a new set of games and wild characters staking their lives on them. As the series ran through its run of seven episodes before it came to its cliffhanger ending, fans have not had as overwhelmingly positive response as they did for the first season.

It’s likely due to its cliffhanger ending that fans had a more negative response to Squid Game Season 2, and the fact it had less games than the first season as it aims to tell a completely different kind of story. But as star Lee Byung-hun, who plays the Front Man in the series, noted in a recent interview with Star News Korea, “I personally found it fun.” Explaining that no series can be truly free of criticism, it seems the star is confident in the new episodes and the creator behind them all.

Squid Game Star Addresses Season 2 Backlash

“I respect those opinions,” Byung-hun stated. “In fact, no work can be free of criticism. I personally found it fun. I thought that director Hwang Dong-hyuk is a very smart person.” It’s a very stoic reaction that seems to be aware of how fans might have approached the new season much differently than the first time around. It makes a lot of sense as the first season of the series is a real lightning in a bottle kind of success that even Squid Game series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was aware of as he didn’t immediately have plans to follow up the series when that first season initially released.

It’s also why Squid Game will be ending its story with a final season of episodes coming later this year. As Dong-hyuk explained about when creating the story for the new season, it was initially one much longer story arc, “When I first wrote the story of Seasons 2 and 3 it was one long story arc. And I was originally planning to write this story across a span of about eight to nine episodes, but once I finished the story, it came to over 10 episodes, which I thought was too long to contain in a single season.”

When Does Squid Game Season 3 Come Out?

Squid Game Season 3 is currently slated for a release some time later this year, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this publication. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk teased that the final episodes would be coming to Netflix sooner than fans might have expected, and teased a potential Summer release for the final season. But as of the time of this writing, Netflix themselves have yet to comment on the matter.

While Squid Game Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger that absolutely rocked Seung Gi-Hun heading into the finale, the first look at Season 3 teased that the series would be returning to its games in the final season. It’s yet to be revealed what to expect from these games, or who could be making it to the end, but fans are going to be locked in for when the final episodes of the series make their debut.

