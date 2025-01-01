Squid Game Season 3 Teases Post-Credits Scene Answers With First Look

Squid Game Season 3 will be returning to Netflix with the final episodes next year, and the first look at what’s to come teases the first details about that mysterious post-credits scene. Squid Game Season 2 made its highly anticipated debut earlier this week, and has already broken records as one of the most watched premieres in Netflix’s history. With Squid Game already announcing that a third season would be bringing the series to an end some time in 2025, the wait for these final episodes is even more palpable than ever before. Now we’ve gotten the first look at what to expect.

Without giving too much away about the final episode of Squid Game Season 2, there’s a brief post-credits scene that queues up the next deadly game for Seong Gi-Hun and the rest of the surviving players. Two giant mechanical dolls are briefly seen with a mysterious crossing light, and now it’s been revealed that these two dolls are named Young-Hee and Chul-Su with the first poster for Squid Game Season 3. You can check it out below as the wait for the final episodes begins.

What Will Squid Game Season 3 Be About?

Speaking with Variety about Squid Game Season 2’s ending leading into Season 3, Squid Game series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk teased what’s coming in the final episodes as such, “But as for the storyline of the third season, Gi-hun having lost everything, including his best friend, and all of his attempts going to failure, it’s now, what is he going to be like? What state is Gi-hun going to be in? And what will he choose to do? Will he continue on with the mission? Is he going to give up or persist? And so you’re going to meet our character Gi-hun at a very critical crossroads as we begin the third season. Gi-hun will not be the man he was in Season 2.”

As Dong-hyuk mentions, the second season ended with Gi-Hun taking a very critical loss. The season had put him through the wringer with a much different kind of story than fans might have expected to see following the end of the first season, and Gi-Hun has been trying to take action to stop the games from the inside. But as he reaches a critical point, a major loss now throws him back into the deadly games as it’s very unclear as to whether or not he’ll survive the final season.

When Does Squid Game Season 3 Come Out?

Squid Game Season 3 is currently scheduled for a release with Netflix some time in 2025, but the series has yet to announce a concrete release date for these final episodes as of the time of this publication. It likely won’t be as long of a wait as fans might think considering that these two seasons were pretty much in production at the same time as series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously noted that when making the story for the second season, it naturally broke into two as it progressed closer to the end.

That likely means that it won’t be too much of a wait in between these two seasons, and that’s good news considering how big of a cliffhanger Season 2 ends its story on. It’s why this first look at Squid Game Season 3 is so ominous as this is the first look at the next deadly game. With everything that it took to get there, this just might be one of the last games we’ll ever see in this series.