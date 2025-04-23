Netflix Is Coming to Annecy With Fixed, Stranger Things and More

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival will be kicking off later this Summer, and Netflix has announced their massive slate of animated projects that they will be showing off for the first time through special sneak peeks and more. The Annecy International Animation Film Festival will be taking place later this June, and it’s where a ton of animation studios and projects are shown off for the first real time ahead of their full premieres worldwide. Netflix is a major mainstay of the festival thanks to everything animated they have in the works, and this of course is no different this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix has announced their line up of projects for the Annecy International Film Festival this year which not only includes first looks at upcoming projects like In Your Dreams, the new Stranger Things animated series, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, world premieres of the recently saved Genndy Tartakovsky feature film Fixed, special looks at BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s new series Long Story Short, and much more. The full rundown as described be Netflix can be found below (revealed via press release).

Netflix

Netflix Animation Comes to Annecy International Animation Film Festival

June 11

Next on Netflix Animation – Featuring exclusive new previews of In Your Dreams and Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85. Executive producer Eric Robles will present a world-exclusive first look at the Stranger Things animated series, while director Alex Woo, production designer Steven Pilcher, and VFX supervisor Nicola Lavender will debut never-before-seen footage from their upcoming film In Your Dreams during a special panel.

– Featuring exclusive new previews of In Your Dreams and Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85. Executive producer Eric Robles will present a world-exclusive first look at the Stranger Things animated series, while director Alex Woo, production designer Steven Pilcher, and VFX supervisor Nicola Lavender will debut never-before-seen footage from their upcoming film In Your Dreams during a special panel. World premiere of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Fixed

June 12

BoJack Horseman series creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg will be joined by the team behind his next adult animated series, Long Story Short, with those in attendance getting an early look at an upcoming episode

Work-in-progress and Making of sessions for the new animated series based on Ubisoft’s massive video game franchise, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch and Folivari’s French preschool series 7 Bears

Animated Series Studio Focus – For the first time, Netflix will be giving those in attendance the full look into their upcoming slate of projects including preschool titles like Dr. Seuss’ Horton!, adult animated projects such as Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 and Magic: The Gathering, family shows like Ghostbusters and Minecraft, and comedy series like Haunted Hotel. It will be hosted by Netflix Animation executives John Derderian (Vice President, Animation Series), Heather Tilert (Director, Kids + Preschool), Billy Wee (Director, Adult Comedy), Dylan Thomas (Director, Adult Spectacle), and Dominique Bazay (Director, Family Spectacle) as they share insights into our Netflix’s creative processes behind it all.

Netflix

What’s Next for Netflix?

Netflix also announced that they will be submitted both Devil May Cry and Astérix & Obélix: Le Combat des Chefs to Annecy’s Official TV Films Competition as part of their plans for the festival as well, so both present and future animated projects will be celebrated later this Summer. This line up is certainly exciting considering that the first looks offered here will be the first updates many of these projects have gotten since their initial announcements like the now in the works Ghostbusters and Stranger Things projects.

But the real exciting aspect of it all is just how soon some of these new projects will actually be premiering with Netflix. Genndy Tartakovsky’s R-Rated animated film, Fixed, for example will be streaming on August 13th. In Your Dreams will be streaming later this Fall, and shows like Splinter Cell: Deathwatch and Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 are on the horizon soon enough as well. It’s a lot to be on the lookout for.