SSSS.Dynazenon Unveils New Poster, Cast Additions

Tsuburaya Productions has been making a major effort in expanding their various franchises to other mediums with not only a new anime take on Ultraman on Netflix, a new Ultraman film coming from the same creative duo behind Shin Godzilla, and a new Gridman anime series developed by Studio Trigger. Now the SSSS.Gridman universe is set to continue with yet another anime project, SSSS.Dynazenon. Though the name of this project is sure to bring all sorts of flashbacks to Tokusatsu fans, this new project still has many details still shrouded in mystery.

Tsuburaya and Trigger have yet to reveal what kind of project this new anime will be, but SSSS.Dynazenon is officially moving forward. The two companies have shared a mysterious new poster for the project teasing some of the first characters that will be appearing alongside the tokusatsu favorites in the new anime.

Not only have we gotten our first poster, but SSSS.Dynazenon has revealed the names and voice actors behind each of these characters as well. The initial cast for the series currently includes Daiki Hamano as Gauma, Junya Enoki as Yomogi Asanaka, Shion Wakayama as Yume Minami, Yuichiro Umehara as Koyomi Yamanaka, and Chika Anzai as Chise Asukagawa.

(Photo: Studio Trigger / Tsuburaya Productions)

Unfortunately there are no concrete details as to what we can expect from the story of this new project, but it has been confirmed to be a part of the "Gridman Universe." Akira Amemiya is returning from SSSS.Gridman to direct the new anime for Trigger with other returning staff including Keiichi Hasegawa as scriptwriter, Masaru Sakamoto as character designer, and Shiro Sagisu as composer.

SSSS.Gridman was one of the best received anime of the Fall 2018 season, but it ended without very much room to explore. Because it's unclear whether or not this is a sequel or a spin-off, setting it as part of the Gridman universe will definitely make it all the more interesting. SSSS.Dynazenon refers to God Zenon and Dyna Dragon from the original Tokusatsu series, so it remains to be seen how they'll be brought to life in the anime!

