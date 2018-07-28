‘SSSS.Gridman’ Reveals New Key Visual

Trigger’s Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad anime adaptation is one of the major releases headlining the Fall 2018 season, and each new look at the anime makes the wait for its October premiere even tougher.

SSSS.Gridman recently released a new action-packed key visual for the upcoming anime, and it’s promising all sorts of giant mecha and warrior action as monster battles are sure to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SSSS.Gridman is currently scheduled to premiere in Japan this October. The series will be directed by Akira Amemiya (Ninja Slayer), Keiichi Hasegawa (Zoids, Rage of Bahamut Genesis) is writing the scripts, and the new Gridman design will be provided by Tsuburaya Productions’ Masayuki Gotou, who has contributed designs for many of the currently running Ultraman designs. It will also feature an original story not pertaining to events of the original series.

Hikaru Midorikawa will provide the voice of the titular Gridman. Fans should recognize Midorikawa from his performances as Heero Yuy from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Ryuho of s-CRY-ed, and Lancer from Fate/Zero, and Android 16 and Tien from Dragon Ball to name just a few examples.

Other cast members include Yuya Hirose as Yuta Hibiki, Soma Saito as Sho Utsumi, Yume Miyamoto as Rikka Takarada, Reina Ueda as Akane Shinjo, Tetsu Inada as Alexis Kerib, Ryousuke Takahashi as Samurai Caribar, Katsuyuki Konishi as Max, Aoi Yuki as Borar, Masaya Matsukaze as Vitt, Kenichi Suzumura as “Mysterious Boy,” Mayumi Shintani as Rikka Mama, Akari Kito as Hassu, and Suzuko Mimori as Namiko.

Funimation has confirmed that they have licensed the series for an English dub on FunimationNOW. The opening theme “UNION” is performed by OxT, and the evening theme, “youthful beautiful” is performed by Maaya Uchida. Shiro Sagisu (Neon Genesis Evangelion) is composing the music of the series, Toshiki Kameyama (Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha) is the sound director, and Eiko Morikawa is returning from the original live-action Gridman series to handle the sound effects.

For those unfamiliar with Denkou Choujin Gridman, it is a Japanese tokusatsu series created by Tsuburaya Productions. A series in the “Giant Hero” subgenre, the series ran from 1993 to 1994. It follows three kids supporting a giant hero in the “Computer World.” The series was licensed in the United States by DiC Entertainment and released as Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad and ran from 1994-1995. It was one of the series caught in a wave of new children’s entertainment in the United States where Japanese footage was spliced with new Western footage. The last time Gridman was seen was a short produced by Studio Trigger for the Japan Animator Expo, Denkou Choujin Gridman: boys invent great hero in 2015.