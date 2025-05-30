Star Wars Gets the Perfect Anime Opening In New Fan Video

Star Wars has already dipped its toes into the anime medium with the critically acclaimed Star Wars: Visions series. But one fan has taken it upon themselves to create a Star Wars concept truly worthy of the anime label. Along with Super Saiyan power-ups, over-the-top action, and intense voice acting that makes your throat hurt in sympathy for the voice actors, anime is famous for having phenomenal opening credit sequences. Visions didn’t commit to this trope, and a Star Wars fan is here to rectify that.

The amazing Star Wars concept OP was shared on TikTok by user @random_rogue26, and it blends pre-existing Star Wars animation with the perfect song to create an OP that fans will love. The OP is so good, we’re tempted to petition Disney to create a brand new series with this opening sequence.

Star Wars Gets the Perfect Anime OP

The 3-minute-long video blends shots from the underrated 2018 animated series Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures with a song by the Japanese pop band Sunrise Skater Kids. But it’s not just any opening song that the fan has chosen for the video. The unofficial Star Wars anime OP uses a Japanese cover of All Time Low’s “Dear Maria, Count Me In,” giving the concept the edgy teen aesthetic that we didn’t know we needed.

As for the actual opening credits, the montage of clips fits perfectly with the song of choice and with the aesthetic of an anime OP. All of the characters are briefly introduced using quick cuts before the OP cuts to long, moody shots of the characters staring off into space (literally), and some of the best moments from Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures was released in 2018, but it flew under the radar of most Star Wars fans. The series of animated shorts recounts the greatest moments from all three trilogies, including Luke Skywalker fighting Emperor Palpatine, the Battle of Hoth, and Obi-Wan Kenobi defeating Darth Maul (spoilers!). The entire series is available to watch for free on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.

The Real Star Wars Anime Returns This Year

The Star Wars x All Time Low crossover anime OP might be nothing more than one fan’s (very good) dream, but the real Star Wars anime is set to make a big return later this year. Star Wars: Visions first debuted in 2021. The animated anthology gave some of anime’s best directors and studios free rein over the IP, resulting in beautifully animated and intelligently told stories in a galaxy far, far away. One short was so popular, it is being adapted into its own spin-off, titled Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi.

Star Wars: Visions returns to Disney+ later this year for its highly anticipated third season. The show’s junior year includes nine new short films, some of which are sequels to the stories from Season 1. Star Wars: Visions Season 3 premieres on Disney+ on October 29th.

H/T: @random_rogue26