Afro Samurai Creator Unveils Special Star Wars Promo

Star Wars knows no boundaries. From live-action blockbusters to animated hits, the star-fairing IP has done it all. Disney and Lucasfilm have taken the franchise far beyond the boundaries set decades ago, and the IP is only growing. This year, the franchise will bring Star Wars Outlaws to life, and the creator of Afro Samurai is now hyping the game’s release with a special sketch.

The artwork, as you can see below, comes courtesy of Takashi Okazaki. The artist behind Afro Samurai was tasked with inking the Star Wars tribute for Weekly Famitsu. Of course, this promo comes ahead of the game’s actual launch both in the United States and Japan. Star Wars Outlaws is slated to hit PlayStation and Xbox on August 30 as well as PC.

Clearly, Okazaki put some serious attention into this Star Wars tribute. It is not every day the IP dives into the anime industry, but Okazaki happens to be a pro with the shift. The artist is known best for creating Afro Samurai, of course, but Okazaki also worked on Star Wars: Visions season one. He was the artistic director for “The Duel” which is one of the standout episodes of the anthology series. So naturally, Okazaki was a perfect fit for this Star Wars Outlaws promo.

Most recently, Okazaki has been busy with an original IP, and we have Ninja Kamui to thank. The artist was tasked with doing character designs for the hit Warner Bros. Discovery anime. Airing on Max, Ninja Kamui came to life under E&H Production and Sola Entertainment with help from director Sunghoo Park. The anime was a reported hit for Max as netizens are already begging for season two. So hopefully, Okazaki will be able to revisit Ninja Kamui before long.

As for Afro Samurai, the 1998 historical drama is still considered a classic within the fandom. Not only did the manga sweep the Internet back in the ’00s, but Studio Gonzo adapted Afro Samurai into an award-winning anime. If you want to check out Okazaki’s work firsthand, Titan Comics oversees the release of Afro Samurai in English. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“In a feudal, futuristic Japan, samurai battle to become No.1 and rule the world, but when his father, who holds the coveted position, is challenged and killed, the young Afro Samurai vows vengeance. Relentlessly pursued by murderous assassins, will he stay alive long enough to keep his promise?”

What do you make of Star Wars‘ latest dip into manga? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!