Star Wars Reportedly Developing Season 2 of Fan-Favorite Series

Star Wars: Visions may not have become the instant pop culture phenomenon that The Mandalorian did, but fans of the franchise loved the anime-inspired series. That love, it seems, will translate to more episodes, as Cinelinx is reporting that the show has a second season in development, with a handful of new animated shorts coming to Disney+ later in 2022.The report says that multiple sources have confirmed the news, although nobody was offering up details beyond the most vague idea that some of the animators will be returning, and it’s possible stories from the first season will be continued in new shorts.

This year’s Star Wars Celebration takes place between May 26th and May 29th, and is likely to be the setting for a number of announcements from the galaxy far, far away. Between now and then, it’s likely there will be plenty more rumors, but nothing official coming out of Lucasfilm/Disney, as they gear up for whatever announcements they’re going to make.

There has been talk, but no confirmation, of continuing the world of Star Wars: Visions since the first batch of episodes ended. One notable thing the show does, is that it uses outside animators (as alluded to above) to give each individual story its own look and feel. Last fall, one of those animators talked briefly about the potential to follow up on his story.

The Ninth Jedi was directed by Kenji Kamiyama and brought to life by the anime studio Production IG, who was perhaps most well known for series such as Haikyuu and Pokemon Origins to name a few. In this anthology story, we witness a lightsaber maker who has to deal with evil forces that are coming to strike down allies of the Jedi and the blacksmith placing his faith into his daughter, who might just be the next great Jedi to help in restoring balance to the Force. Star Wars Visions for the most part presented stories that don’t take place within the main continuity of the franchise, with each of these stories presenting characters and environments that fit right into the mythos created by George Lucas.

“If that is possible, I would definitely like to try it, and I think the story is complete enough to make a feature film,” Kamiyama told Oricon at the time.

