Metallic Rouge Anime Debut Trailer, Poster

Not every anime series pulls its material from manga and/or light novels, as Studio Bones is aiming to confirm with next year's Metallic Rouge. Creating a wholly original story that follows a world of androids and a murder mystery in it, Bones has released a new poster and trailer to celebrate the confirmation of when anime fans can expect Metallic Rouge to arrive in 2024. With Bones also potentially starting My Hero Academia's seventh season next year, Bones has a big future ahead of it.

In an interview earlier this year, Studio Bones' president, Masahiko Minami, discussed how anime studios need to create original stories to survive in the industry, "I believe that a company will die if it doesn't create original works. Just creating adaptations can make an anime production company grow significantly. However, as Bones, we understand the necessity of fostering creativity and imagination in conjunction with our staff. We approach animation as a visual medium and contemplate the kinds of works we can bring into existence. This creative aspect is crucial."

Metallic Rouge Is On The Way

Metallic Rouge is slated to arrive on the small screen on January 10th, 2024. The original series will be marked as a 25th-anniversary project for Studio Bones, with the production house responsible for the likes of My Hero Academia, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Bungo Stray Dogs to name a few.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

The upcoming original anime series has also revealed its voice cast which includes,

Jean Junghardt voiced by Shunsuke Takeuchi

Sara Fitzgerald voiced by Yu Shimamura

Jaron Fate voiced by Hiroyuki Yoshino

Jill Sturgeon voiced by Yui Ogura

Afdar Bashar voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda

Eden Baruque voiced by Kazuyuki Okitsu

Ash Stahl voiced by Atsushi Miyauchi

Noid 262 voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the upcoming anime from Studio Bones, here's how the production house describes Metallic Rouge, "A world where humans and androids co-exist. An android girl, Rouge, along with her buddy Naomi are on a mission on Mars. It is "the murder of nine artificial humans who are hostile to the government". The story of the battle of the android girl Rouge begins."

Do you think that Metallic Rouge might be the biggest original anime released in 2024? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Bones.