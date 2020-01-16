Studio Ghibli Makes an Adorable Promo for a Convenience Store

Studio Ghibli is looking to have a big 2020, with two new projects being announced in the form of feature length films that are being worked on by the master of animation himself, Hayao Miyazaki! Though details behind the films have yet to be revealed outside of their existence, based on the legendary animation house’s track record, we would imagine that they’ll be received with open arms. Not resting on their laurels, Ghibli has recently revealed work that they’ve done for a Japanese Convenience Store, putting their skills with animation to good use in creating a new commercial for the chain of Lawson.

The commercial in question uses a unique aesthetic to present the environment within one of these convenience stores, showing how the customers and employees interact with one another in a vibrant, water color environment that is so unique to the animation studio and has helped in making them one of the most well known anime houses around!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Studio Ghibli is the perfect choice for creation commercials such as this one, based on its strength of blending the mundane activities of our regular world with the worlds of magic and the supernatural. Projects such as My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Ponyo took characters from our regular world and transported them to magical scenarios wherein audiences were able to experience a first hand look into characters and environments that they had never experienced before.

The legendary animation house is looking to even take experiences such as this one to the next level in their planning of a real world amusement park that will bring park goers into the worlds of some of their biggest properties. Though the opening of the park is still a few years away, it’s clear that Ghibli is putting as much effort into its release as it has with some of its biggest movies to date.

While Hayao Miyazaki had originally stated that he would retire from the world of animation, he has since returned to Studio Ghibli in the creation of the upcoming brand new feature length films. Rest assured, whenever we receive details about them, we’ll be sure to let you know!

What do you think of this commercial created for the convenience store chain by Studio Ghibli? What other commercials would you like to see the animation house create in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Studio Ghibli!