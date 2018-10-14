Viral Tweet Reimagines Studio Ghibli’s Totoro Like Never Before

Studio Ghibli has been around for decades now, but it has yet to one-up its first furry friend. The studio debuted in April 1988 with the help of a critter named Totoro. Now, one fan is reimagining the iconic character like never before, and fans aren’t sure they will ever unsee the big transformation.

Over on Twitter, the ordeal began when an artist known as Bing Chang shared a unique sketch of Totoro. As you can see below, the fluffy critter isn’t quite so fuzzy in this sketch, and it all has to do with the seasons.

After all, not even Totoro can avoid the need to shed. How else is the forest spirit supposed to cool down?

Just like any other mammal, this version of Totoro penned sheds during the summer months. The sketch, which is titled ‘Summer Hair Totoro’, envisions how the character would look if he weren’t so rotund.

With tens of thousands of likes, it is easy to see why this reimagining has sparked some conversation. Totoro has a very distinct look, and this slimmer version doesn’t reflect that fully. In fact, fans have gone so far as to compare this drawing’s take to Rocket Raccoon from the Guardians of the Galaxy. So, you can decide whether Mei or Satsuki could fill in for Groot or not.

So, what do you make of this sketch? Do you think some versions of the forest spirit might prefer to tame their mane? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with My Neighbor Totoro, you can check out its official synopsis below:

“When Satsuki and her sister Mei move with their father to a new home in the countryside, they find country life is not as simple as it seems. They soon discover that the house and nearby woods are full of strange and delightful creatures, including a gigantic but gentle forest spirit called Totoro, who can only be seen by children. Totoro and his friends introduce the girls to a series of adventures, including a ride aboard the extraordinary Cat Bus, in this all-ages animated masterpiece featuring the voices of Tim Daly, Lea Salonga, and real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, in a classic tale of magic and adventure for the whole family.”