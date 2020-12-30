Studio Ghibli's Earwig and the Witch Shares New Trailer

✖

Studio Ghibli is just weeks away from its next big outing, and it would be an understatement to say fans are excited. The company is slated to put out a new movie at long last titled Earwig and the Witch which marks its first foray into CG animation. With director Goro Miyazaki onboard, this new movie will debut on television before long, and a brand-new promo has been released to celebrate.

You can check out the full promo here thanks to NHK. The trailer is a long one as it introduces fans to the Earwig and the Witch's very magical world. Fans are shown Earwig in all of her quirky charm before others like Mandrake and Bella Yaga are brought into frame. She is joined by a slew of orphans who are taken to a witch's coven filled with bubbling cauldrons and disappearing potions. But as the trailer shows, Earwig is far from afraid of the house.

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

Currently, Earwig and the Witch plans to debut on December 18 in Japan, and it has been licensed for a U.S. release by GKIDS. An official synopsis for the movie has also been released, and you can read up on it down below:

"Not every orphan would love living at St. Morwald's Home for Children, but Earwig does. She gets whatever she wants, whenever she wants it, and it's been that way since she was dropped on the orphanage doorstep as a baby. But all that changes the day Bella Yaga and the Mandrake come to St. Morwald's, disguised as foster parents. Earwig is whisked off to their mysterious house full of invisible rooms, potions, and spell books, with magic around every corner. Most children would run in terror from a house like that . . . but not Earwig. Using her own cleverness—with a lot of help from a talking cat—she decides to show the witch who's boss."

