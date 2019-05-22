New Studio Ghibli Exhibit Honors Longtime Producer

To say that Studio Ghibli is legendary in the world of animation is truly an understatement. Responsible for such timeless classics as Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and Howl’s Moving Castle to name a few, the animation house continue creating stories that resonate with audiences the world over. To honor producer Toshio Suzuki, an exhibit was run featuring Studio Ghibli past works in Tokyo at the Edo Culture Complex.

The online publication, Anime News Network, had recently visited the exhibit, which ran from April 20th to May 12th. The exhibit itself featured numerous pieces of artwork and animation cels from the the animation house, as well as models for various locales and characters to be found in their numerous feature films. A number of pieces of artwork from Suzuki himself were also featured, showing the fact that not only was he an excellent producer, but his art had guests confusing him with the other animators at the studio.

(Photo: Dono/Studio Ghibli)

Currently 70 years old, Toshio has made a name for himself at Studio Ghibli and is widely renown as one of the most successful producers in Japan. Originally assisting in the creation of Ghibli with the anime interpretation of the popular manga, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Suzuki started with the animation house since its inception in 1985. Working with Hayao Miyazaki on numerous projects, the duo helped to shape Studio Ghibli into the juggernaut it is today.

Not simply satisfied with being a producer, Toshio ascended the ranks at Studio Ghibli, taking over the roles of Corporation President, briefly, and most recently, General Manager. His work has resonated both in terms of box office and critical acclaim, with the recent exhibit at the Edo Culture Complex reinforcing this fact for fans and newcomers alike.

Studio Ghibli simply wouldn’t be where it is today without Suzuki’s efforts. The studio has six of the highest grossing animated features out of ten that were made in Japan. They’ve received numerous Academy Award nominations for their feature films and even managed to take one home in 2003 with Spirited Away. The studio has also worked with a number of video game studios to create some breathtaking entries, most notably Ni No Kuni. With 33 years of experience under the studio’s belt, don’t expect it to stop making movies any time soon.

