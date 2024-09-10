Studio Ghibli's Greatest Film Is About to Hit Netflix

Designating a "favorite" movie in Studio Ghibli's vast anime library can be a bold claim. Films such as The Boy And The Heron and Spirited Away can be considered favorites by many anime fans thanks to both their amazing animation and storytelling, along with the fact that they both won Academy Awards for Best Animated Picture. On top of those two examples, there are countless other movies from the legendary studio that all can be an animation fan's favorite. Shortly, however, a movie that is routinely billed as one of the "saddest" movies produced by Ghibli is making its way to Netflix.

Studio Ghibli has more often than not earned its place as one of the most well-known anime studios in the industry. First opening its doors in 1985, the production house gave legendary director Hayao Miyazaki, along with several of his talented co-workers, the ability to truly revel in their creativity. First starting their anime journey with the movie Nausicaa of The Valley of The Wind, Ghibli has continued to create critically acclaimed movies that routinely take wild directions in conveying their tales to audiences. This fact is most certainly the case in Grave of The Fireflies, a story that nary leaves a dry eye in the house when its runtime begins.

Grave of The Fireflies is Coming to Netflix

Grave of The Fireflies will arrive for Netflix subscribers on Monday, September 16th. The story of the film follows two siblings, Seita and Setsuko, as they attempt to survive in a post-Pacific War Japan. Once they lose their mother to injuries suffered as a result of the conflict, circumstances for the two young anime protagonists go from bad to worse. The Ghibli film is one unlike any other in the medium and there is a very good reason as to why it can often be thought of as one of the studio's best, despite Ghibli's ever-expanding library. If you're a Netflix subscriber, you'll be able to watch the film by clicking this link.

Experience the emotional journey of Grave of the Fireflies, premiering only on Netflix next week! pic.twitter.com/Kmvwtrx6T5 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 9, 2024

What Comes Next For Studio Ghibli?

The vast majority of Ghibli's animated features are housed on MAX, so Grave of The Fireflies making its way to Netflix might come as a surprise to many anime fans out there. No other properties have been announced to follow suit with Seita and Setsuko's tear-jerking tale when it comes to the streaming service. Following Ghibli's success with The Boy And The Heron, the studio has been tight-lipped regarding what the future holds, though there are some key elements to keep in mind when navigating future projects.

Previously, director Hayao Miyazaki had stated that the recent Academy Award winner would be his last before taking a well-earned retirement. However, The Boy And The Heron lit a new creative fire inside of Miyazaki himself, as the creator decided to push back his previous plans and once again work on new projects. While little has been learned regarding what Hayao's ideas are, the fact that the director is in his early 80s isn't stopping him from putting his talents to good use.

Ironically enough, a significant part of Ghibli's latest endeavors isn't related to creating anime movies. Ghibli Park is a real life amusement park that opened its doors in Japan in 2022. Featuring recreations of classic landscapes and characters from Studio Ghibli's greatest films, the theme park has only continued to expand following its initial success. While no theme park has been confirmed for North America, Ghibli fans in the West continue to watch with a keen eye as Cat Buses are brought to life. Fingers crossed that the Studio Ghibli Museum, which has operated in Japan for years, also might one day come to this side of the world.

