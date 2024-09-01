Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki Awarded Asia’s Nobel Prize

There are few directors out there with the clout Hayao Miyazaki commands. For decades now, the artist has been a force in the film industry as his projects are some of cinema’s greatest. From Spirited Away to The Boy and the Heron, Studio Ghibli has become the household name it is in part thanks to Miyazaki. And because of his contributions to the arts, Miyazaki was just announced this year’s winer for Asia’s Nobel Prize, the Ramon Magsaysay Award.

The announcement comes straight from the Philippines as the Ramon Magsaysay Award committee confirmed Miyazaki was this year’s winner. The foundation also announced three other individuals who would be awarded this year alongside an organization. As for the Ramon Magsaysay Award, the prestigious honor is gifted to those who’ve provided outstanding contributions to a number of fields ranging from: public service, fine arts, leadership, government service, and more.

Founded in May 1957, the Ramon Magsaysay Award has often been lauded as the Nobel Prize of Asia due to its prestigious nature. The award looks to recognize those who contribute to their communities, both local and global, regardless of their backgrounds. From food vendors to humanitarian aides, the Ramon Magsaysay Award is a humbling prize to receive, and now Miyazaki is joining its ranks.

Hayao Miyazaki’s Accolades to Date

Of course, this award is not the first prestigious to head Miyazaki’s way. He has a number of global accolades to his name including awards from the Japan Academy Film Prizes, Annie Awards, Time Magazine honors, and more. Recently, Miyazaki took home his second Academy Award as The Boy and the Heron won the prize for Best Animated Feature. The director won his first prize from the Academy Awards with Spirited Away in 2003.

As for the Ramon Magsaysay Award, the event will be held in Manila this November. There is no word on whether Miyazaki will attend the award ceremony in person as his public appearances have slowed down in recent years. Following the release of The Boy and the Heron, all eyes are on Studio Ghibli to see what the studio puts out next. According to co-founder and producer Toshio Suzuki, Miyazaki is hard at work developing a new movie. The film is keeping its details under lock, but Suzuki says Miyazaki is crafting a nostalgic story for his next feature. So even at age 83 years old, the director isn’t ready to move from the drawing board.

