Studio Ghibli: The Academy of Motion Pictures Debuts Look at Hayao Miyazaki Exhibit

Studio Ghibli is one of the biggest names in animation, and its hard-fought reputation rests with director Hayao Miyazaki. The visionary has overseen a slew of classics with the studio from My Neighbor Totoro to Spirited Away. Now, The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is honoring the director with an exhibition, and fans have gotten their first-look at the event.

If you happen to live in Los Angeles, this museum stop will be a must-do for you. This exhibition is running in honor of Miyazaki’s greatest cinematic works, and it starts off with a gentle walk through the forest. Fans are put into Mei’s shoes from My Neighbor Totoro as a magical tree tunnel welcomes them to the exhibition, and a series of abstract areas follow inspired by Studio Ghibli.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, the exhibit was created with Miyazaki’s 60-year career in mind. With over 400 pieces to note, each piece of this museum experience is curated with fans in mind. Shraddha Aryal, the museum’s VP of Exhibition Design, said their team worked extensively with Studio Ghibli and Miyazaki to make this event one of a kind.

“From early on, about five years ago, the collaboration was a very involved process,” they executive shared. “We did a presentation on the three key elements we wanted to focus on from his films. There was a constant dialogue of what was working, and what are the areas that can be enhanced.”

For those lucky enough to visit this event, they will be whisked into a world inspired by all things Ghibli, and they’ll get behind-the-scene looks into how Miyazaki works. A slew of pieces were loaned out from the studio for this exhibit, and many of them have never been seen outside of Japan. All of this was done to recreate the studio’s unmatched aesthetic, something which curator Jessica Niebel said was a focus for the exhibit.

“It’s really important to create a certain experience for visitors,” they shared “It’s not just didactic learning, it’s experiential learning. Hayao Miyazaki films are experiential in and of themselves. A lot of people lose themselves in these amazing environments.”

For those wanting to visit this exhibit, it opens to the public on September 30th and marks the first-ever North American gallery dedicated to Miyazaki. No end date has been shared as of yet, and the exhibit is included with regular admission to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

What do you think of this special Ghibli spotlight? Are you going to make the trip to this Miyazaki exhibition? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN