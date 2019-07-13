Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki Shares Wise Words About Working Hard

Hayao Miyazaki is a master of his craft, creating classic anime after classic anime with the help of his skills and the resources of Studio Ghibli. While the accolades and films keep rising, Miyazakai has shared some of his secrets of success to how potential animators can put in the work to yield the best possible results. The legendary creator offers some common advice along with some notes that may have readers thinking he comes off a bit too harsh. Still, you can’t argue with the results!

Twitter Anime News Source of Sora News 24 posted a transcript from a recent interview with Miyazaki where the animator broke down what his work ethic has been like for these past few decades:

The specific quotes from Hayao Miyazakai reads as such:

“Working hard should be a matter of course. Our line of work is filled with people who work hard but are no good as human beings. Placing value on the act of working hard is an incredible mistake. Working hard, it’s just something you do. If you don’t, nothing worthwhile will come about. Thinking about that, some people can’t sleep at night.

But that’s a matter of course too. At times like that, I know that encouragement from other people, or comfort and consolidation, aren’t any help at all. It’s all on you. In those moments, can you forgive yourself? Some people can forgive themselves easily, and some people can’t.

That’s a difference that separates the fates of those two types of people. People who can easily forgive themselves don’t do very good work.”

Miyazaki is currently 78 years old and has recently come out of retirement to assist Studio Ghibli in recent years. His tenacity and spirit toward his work are renown in the industry, and the creator originally assisted in the founding of Studio Ghibli in 1985 to create the anime, Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind. Throughout the years, Miyazaki and Ghibli created such films as Howl’s Moving Castle, My Neighbor Totoro, Ponyo, Princess Mononoke, and even managed to win an Academy Award with the classic Spirited Away.

Hayao is going to have his hands even more full as the Studio Ghibli theme park is set to open in the coming years, creating attractions based on the animation studio’s biggest hits!

