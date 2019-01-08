‘The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap’ Video Proves It Was Meant For Studio Ghibli

The Legend of Zelda stands as one of Nintendo’s most famous franchises, and its whimsical stories have been adapted in almost every way possible. From novels to video games, Link has done it all save for anime. So, thanks to one fan, netizens can finally imagine what The Legend of Zelda could do if Studio Ghibli were to give it a try.

As expected, the results are all sorts of gorgeous, and animation fanatics are ready to petition Studio Ghibli for an adaptation ASAP.

The whole ordeal began when a now-viral clip was shared on social media. As seen on Reddit, a fan-artist known as junebird24 tried their hand at animating a classic Legend of Zelda title in Studio Ghibli’s style.

As you can see above, the quick clip isn’t terribly complicated, but it gives proof of concept. If you were unsure whether Link could be done justice in anime, this animated loop proves the Hyrule icon was born for the medium, and director Hayao Miyazaki could only do him justice.

The reel itself is based on The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap. For those of you unfamiliar with that specific title, the game dates back to November 2004. Acting as a prequel to Four Swords, The Minish Cap follows Link in a world where Hyrule has been put asunder by Vaati, a dark entity who manages to petrify Princess Zelda and take Hyrule hostage. Link is chosen by the king to save the kingdom as the realm needs the Minish’s help to defeat Vaati, and the hero is able to see the impish creatures.

As you can tell, this clip imagines Link when the boy is transformed into one of the Minish he is seeking. With some help from a magical hat, the Hyrule hero has been shrunk down to the forest floor, and he’s using a rogue leaf as an umbrella. This sort of fantastical storytelling aligns perfectly with the tales Studio Ghibli excels with. So, if Miyazaki ever wants to get into gaming, netizens are desperate for the artist to turn his hand to The Legend of Zelda to say the least.

So, would you check out an anime adaptation of The Legend of Zelda should one ever get green lit?