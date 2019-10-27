Studio Ghibli Rerelease Makes Bank at the Box Office

✖

Studio Ghibli has clearly earned its place as one of the most legendary animation houses when it comes to the medium of anime, having released films that are touted as some of the best in the field, and re-releases of the film this year are pulling in heaps of cash for the note worthy studio! With this year seeing the coronavirus delaying a number of feature length films in its wake, Ghibli released a number of their movies to the silver screen once again, with the likes of Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, and Tales From EarthSea!

Ghibli isn't resting on their laurels for the rest of this year despite COVID-19, as their next animated movie is set to be released later this year in the form of Earwig and the Witch. Said movie is going to be different from anything that the studio has ever put together, not simply because of its story, but also that this will be the first time that the animation house has created a film using computer graphics! With a number of screen shots being released that show off the new style, it's clear that though this is a big departure for the studio, that it is retaining the aesthetic that has made Studio Ghibli legendary within the anime community!

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

Ghibli's re-release of some of their biggest films has earned the animation house around $25 million USD since the end of September, with only a little under four hundred theaters playing the films, making it all the more impressive that the classic films were able to pull in such a large profit in a limited amount of time!

While Earwig and the Witch is set to release this winter, Ghibli is also working on another film with "How Do You Live", a classic novel that the studio is working to adapt. With Hayao Miyazaki coming our of retirement once again to work with the studio, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Ghibli, especially as the animation studio is hard at work at creating an amusement park that captures a number of the worlds that the legendary studio has created!

What's your favorite Studio Ghibli film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli!

Via ANN