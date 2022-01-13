Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki Needs Your Help Replacing One of His Favorite Tools

Studio Ghibli may be making a move into the modern era, but directors like Hayao Miyazaki will never let the brand forget its roots. The legendary artist brought some of animation’s greatest films to life with hand-drawn work, and he intends to do so for as long as he lives. Of course, that means Miyazaki needs the materials to keep sketching, and Studio Ghibli is asking for help to track down one of the director’s favorite (and extinct) tools.

Studio Ghibli sent the plea out to the world when it hit up Twitter the other day. It was there the official page asked fans if they knew where to find or fix an electric eraser like the one Miyazaki loves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/JP_GHIBLI/status/1480766294157045764?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Miyazaki’s beloved, ideal electric eraser that he’s used for many years has had it,” the tweet reads. “He has been told it’s no longer being made. It doesn’t use batteries, and charging is done with a stand rather than a charging cable. Is there anything that can be done to it? If anyone knows of an electric eraser that’s close to this one, please let us know!”

As you can imagine, fans were quick to send help to Studio Ghibli because when Miyazaki asks you for help, you give it to him. Some fans found similar models from years ago. And one fan even found an exact used version of Miyazaki’s electric eraser that has since been sold. There is no word on whether Studio Ghibli purchased the item, but if it did, then we wish the best for Miyazaki and his new tool.

Of course, the director is going to need it. Miyazaki came out of retirement years ago to work on his final film, and work continues on How Do You Live? these days. The artist is going to need an eraser to get him through, so if you can get Miyazaki this eraser, let him know ASAP!

Do you know where you can nab some of these goods? Or do you have some already to lend Miyazaki? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – SoraNews24