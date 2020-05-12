Studio Ghibli Museum Wows Fans with Virtual Tour

Studio Ghibli is often thought of as one of the greatest anime studios operating in the world today, creating such classics as Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, and other blockbusters, but the animation house has made waves recently thanks to letting fans take a virtual tour of their museum. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, anime fans have seen a number of their favorite series delayed in the process, so it's a great thing to see that Ghibli is going the extra mile in order to let fans see some of their museum's biggest exhibit!

The Studio Ghibli Museum has been opened for decades, originally allowing visitors to check out some of the biggest exhibits created by the anime studio on October 1st, 2001. Taking sketches from the legendary creator of Hayao Miyazaki, as well as several other piece of history that helped to make some of their biggest blockbusters come to life. A number of attractions within the walls of the museum include the "space of wonder", the "central hall", a giant stuffed recreation of My Neighbor Totoro's Cat Bus, a giant robot statue from the film of Castle in the Sky, as well as an original animated short film that can only be seen by those who visit the museum.

The Virtual Tour can currently be found on the Official Studio Ghibli Museum Twitter Account, giving fans who aren't able to make it physically to the museum the opportunity to walk the halls and check out some of the biggest exhibits that the animation studio has to offer!

Studio Ghibli isn't just hanging their hats on the museum, as the legendary animation house is looking to create a amusement park in 2022 that will take park goers through real life recreations of some of their biggest environments that they created in their award winning feature length films. With attractions and sections of the park being fashioned from hits like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro, it's clear that the studio is attempting to take the world by storm in the next few years.

With Miyazaki himself currently coming out of retirement in order to work on new films for the animation studio, it's clear that Ghibli is going to have a bright future across the board.

