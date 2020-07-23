Studio Ghibli Announces Official Summer Clothing Line

Studio Ghibli is one of the most legendary animation studios in the world today, having created breath taking anime movies such as Spirited Away, KiKi's Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, and several others, and now the animation house is releasing a summer clothing line that takes some of their most magical elements for fans to wear on their sleeves. Regardless of the coronavirus pandemic that has pushed back a number of different anime projects, Studio Ghibli is set to release a new movie this year in Earwig and The Witch, which will be the studio's first foray into computer graphics for an entire film!

Ghibli has been making big moves in the past few years, not only with new movie projects on the way, but also with the animation studio working toward creating an amusement park that brings some of their biggest movies to life for fans of the company to visit. This wouldn't be the first time that Studio Ghibli has incorporated some of their largest properties into attire that fans can purchase, but this is definitely one of the most stylish examples as the summer ware shown here incorporates elements from the likes of KiKi's Delivery Service and Spirited Away into the printing of these shirts!

The legendary animation house shared a few different photos of some of theses upcoming shirts and skirts that will be available in Japan at the GBL Store, meaning that you might have to think of a way to get your hands on them when they hit retail later this month on July 28th:

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

Studio Ghibli is hoping to open it's theme park in 2022, and production hasn't been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, so we're hoping to continue to see progress made. On top of this amusement park, there are several other physical locations that allow fans to step into the world of Studio Ghibli, like the Studio Ghibli Museum that highlights the behind the scenes work that went into the creation of these magical worlds.

With the nearly complete library of films from Studio Ghibli having made their way to HBO Max recently, fans have yet another opportunity to dive into the world that was molded in part thanks to the skills of legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki!

Will you be trying to pick up this Studio Ghibli line when it drops later this month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli!

Via SoraNews24

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.