This Studio Ghibli Park Exhibit Brings You Back to My Neighbor Totoro’s 1950s

Studio Ghibli is famous for its beautifully crafted animated films, rich storytelling, deep emotional impact, and so on. Founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki, Studio Ghibli has created some of the most beloved animated movies of all time. The studio’s trademark is hand-drawn animation with incredible attention to detail, including lush landscapes, fluid movement, and expressive characters featuring visually breathtaking scenes. The legendary director Hayao Miyazaki is known for making several artistic films, including My Neighbor Totoro. Released in 1988, the film follows the heartwarming story of two sisters who move to the countryside with their father and encounter friendly forest spirits.

The film remains iconic even decades after its release as the exhibits and merch continue to intrigue fans. Located in Aichi Prefecture, the iconic Ghibli Park has a dedicated Totoro area called Dondoko Forest, where visitors can explore a full-scale replica of Satsuki and Mei’s house. The area captures the countryside vibe of the film, offering a real-life experience of the mystical film. It even has a giant wooden Totoro statue hidden in the forest. Next month, Aichi Prefecture is holding an exhibit for children, so here’s everything you need to know.

Aichi Prefecture Governor Shares Details on Studio Ghibli Park Exhibit

Aichi Prefecture Governor Ōmura Hideaki recently shared on his official X account, “Let’s play at Satsuki and Mei’s house on Tuesday, April 1st as a collaboration event with Ghibli Park Aichi Expo 20th Anniversary Project Expo 20 Festival! Satsuki and Mei’s House event allows children living in the prefecture who will be entering fifth and sixth grade in April of this year to experience life in Japan in the 1950s.”

He shares more details about the event, revealing that Studio Ghibli director Goro Miyazaki will give a lecture. Goro is Hayao Miyazaki’s son, best known for directing From Up on a Poppy Hill. He was in charge of the construction of the Totoro-themed house in Ghibli Park. Goro will provide his insights on the house’s construction as he brings the film’s house to life. The event will allow visitors to experience life in the old days, especially during the 1950s, as they will cook rice using the traditional Japanese hearth in the kitchen and heat water for a Choshu bath.

The applications can be sent through the official website of Aichi Prefecture. They were looking for sixty participants for the one-day event. The participants must be children who live in the prefecture and will be in the 5th or 6th grade of elementary school in 2025. In case of more applications, they will hold a lottery.

Additionally, the applications were to be submitted by their guardians, but they couldn’t accompany their children into the Dondoko Forest. This Exhibit will provide a relaxing and interactive experience for the children where they will learn more about life during the earlier days.

More About the Ghibli Park in the Aichi Prefecture

The Ghibli Park located in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, is a fascinating theme park dedicated to Studio Ghibli’s beloved films. Unlike traditional theme parks that usually have rides, this Park is built for immersive experiences, allowing visitors to step into the worlds of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and more. It’s located inside Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park (also known as Moricoro Park) in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture. When the Park was opened in November 2022, it had My Neighbor Totoro’s Dondoko Forest, Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, and Whisper of the Heart’s Hill of Youth as the main attractions.

The warehouse is a massive indoor area with life-sized film sets, exhibitions, exclusive short films, and interactive displays. Additionally, the Hill of Youth includes World Emporium, the antique shop from the film, similar to the one in the film. Later on, more attractions were added to expand the park. A Mononoke Village, based on Princess Mononoke, was opened in 2023, showcasing Tatara Ironworks and large statues of Mononoke creatures.

In 2024, the park also added a Valley of Witches featuring the castle from Howl’s Moving Castle and the bakery from Kiki’s Delivery Service. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience for Ghibli fans worldwide. The only catch is that advanced reservations must be made since the park is immensely popular.

