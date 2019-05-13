Last Chance to Save 30% on the Princess Mononoke Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Pre-Order

Studio Ghibli’s animated masterpiece Princess Mononoke from director Hayao Miyazaki is about to get a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray that comes with a 40-page book filled with art and essays, the film’s soundrack on CD, bonus features, and a hard slipcase.

In fact, the new limited edition set will be released tomorrow, May 14th – and it’s available to pre-order on Amazon right now for $34.99. That’s 30% off the list price and an all-time low, so lock in the deal while you still can. The official description reads:

“This limited-edition set comes housed in an elegant hard slipcase and includes a new 40-page book with stunning art and essays. Featured in a deluxe disc portfolio is a Blu-ray of the film paired with hours of special features, and the film’s soundtrack made available on CD for the first time in North America.

The set’s 40-page book features new essays by film critic Glenn Kenny (The New York Times, RogerEbert.com) alongside amazing imagery and statements from director Hayao Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki, and Miyazaki’s poems about the characters.

From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away, and Academy Award-winning* director Hayao Miyazaki, comes an epic masterpiece that has dazzled audiences worldwide with its breathtaking imagination, exhilarating battles, and deep humanity.

Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Ashitaka heads west in search of a cure. There, he stumbles into a bitter conflict between Lady Eboshi, the proud people of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke, a young girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the humans from destroying her home and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there.”

The full list of bonus features include the following:

Exclusive 40-Page Book

Princess Mononoke Audio CD Soundtrack

Feature-Length Storyboards

Behind The Microphone

Princess Mononoke In USA

TV Spots

Original Theatrical Trailers

A similar 30th anniversary Blu-ray set for My Neighbor Totoro was also released last year. At the time of writing, you can order that on Amazon for $44.63.

