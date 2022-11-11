Studio Ghibli Hints at Star Wars Project With Grogu Tease

Studio Ghibli set the anime world on fire earlier this week when it teased a collaboration with Lucas Films, the studio currently owned by Disney that is responsible for all things Star Wars. While the details behind this team-up have yet to be revealed, many fans are debating whether this will be a part of the second season of Star Wars: Visions, the anime anthology that hit Disney+ as the franchise's first anime series. To help fuel speculation, Ghibli has posted an interesting tease with none other than Grogu.

The Mandalorian has become one of the biggest television series that arrived thanks to Disney+, with "Little Yoda" first introduced in the premiere episode and quickly winning viewers' hearts along the way as he traveled with the masked bounty hunter. Over the course of the series, Star Wars fans discovered that the young creature's name was Grogu, with the tiny character finding himself training beneath none other than Luke Skywalker to learn more about the Force. The last time we saw Grogu, he appeared during the events of the Boba Fett series and following his reunion with "Mando", it's confident to say that he'll have a big role in the Mandalorian's next season.

Studio Grogu

Studio Ghibli used its Official Twitter Account to not only show off a tiny Grogu figurine but also show legendary director Hayao Miyazaki in the background, potentially meaning that the animator might have a hand in whatever this collaboration with Lucasfilms turns out to be:

As it stands, the second season of Star Wars: Visions has yet to be confirmed, though based on the reception to the anime anthology, and this new tease from Ghibli, it might only be a matter of time before we receive confirmation. Whether or not this new collaboration will involve Grogu himself is also a mystery, with the young Jedi who looks like Yoda continuing to be one of the most popular new characters introduced in the franchise in years.

