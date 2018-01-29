Studio Ghibli Announces Official U.S. Pop-Up Shop

If you have been wanting to visit the Ghibli Museum in Japan but cannot swing a ticket, then you should look into visiting San Francisco. After all, the city will be hosting a pop-up shop for Studio Ghibli starting next month.

Her Universe, a trendy fangirl fashion brand, is teaming up with Kinokuniya USA for the endeavor. The two companies are bringing an official pop-up store to California to celebrate the 30th anniversary of My Neighbor Totoro.

You can read the companies’ statement on the pop-up event below:

“Japanese bookstore, Kinokuniya USA, and Her Universe, the leading fangirl fashion company and lifestyle brand, have teamed up to bring a Studio Ghibli official pop-up shop to San Francisco, CA in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the renowned Japanese animation studio’s animated film, My Neighbor Totoro.

The pop-up shop will take over the event space at TOTO Concept 190 in San Francisco from February 24 through March 18 and feature new and exclusive Studio Ghibli merchandise from Kinokuniya USA and Her Universe.

My Neighbor Totoro is an endearing film by Hayao Miyazaki and produced by Studio Ghibli with a powerful ecological theme. It tells the tale of two sisters, Satsuki and Mei, and their whimsical interactions with the friendly forest spirit Totoro. In honor of the film, the Studio Ghibli pop-up shop is inspired by the forest where Totoro lives.

Fans will find vibrant hues of forest green throughout the store, eco-friendly merchandise fixtures made of recycled cardboard, and wall graphics of wondrous creatures and critters from the film. Additionally, customers who make purchases of $100 or more at the pop-up will receive a free souvenir tote bag while supplies last.”

