How Studio Ghibli Surprised the Author of Howl's Moving Castle

Howl's Moving Castle might not have won an Academy Award like Spirited Away, but it remains one of the most beloved entries in Studio Ghibli's library. Focusing on a young girl who encounters a sorcerer named Howl, the film introduces a number of supernatural elements in the runtime alongside the walking castle. Now, fans have unearthed a quote from the author of the original story, Diana Wynne Jones, and what she thought about the film adaptation of the story from Studio Ghibli.

Ghibli has made some headlines lately thanks to the opening of its new amusement park, with the attractions modeled after the studio's biggest films. Earlier this week, Ghibli announced that they will be bringing real-life Cat Buses to transport park-goers around the park, which is an amazing nod to My Neighbor Totoro. At this amusement park, there is a section of the park that is inspired by Howl's Moving Castle, as the "Hill of Youth" has attractions dedicated to both the story of Howl along with Castle In The Sky. At present, Ghibli hasn't revealed plans to bring the park over to North America, though there would be a number of anime fans who would attend should it one day open in the west.

Howl's Moving Story

In a previous interview with The Guardian, Diana Wynne Jones talked about Ghibli's take on her novel, discussing the changes made from her original story along with taking the opportunity to praise Hayao Miyazaki:

"I was surprised by Miyazaki's Moving Castle, because I had not thought of the castle having feet. In the book I wrote, the castle is more like a hovercraft and floats an inch or so above the ground. But I am very fond of Miyazaki's cattle. I have several models of it around the house. As for Howl and Sophie, both of them are gentler and more noble than the characters in my books. I wasn't surprised by this. Movies are always different. I have several models of Howl and Sophie around the house too, and quite a few Calcifers, one of which sits in the fireplace."

