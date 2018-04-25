Studio Ghibli Theme Park Reveals Concept Art, New Opening Date

When it comes to vacations, people all around the world flock to Disney World for its resorts, but that may change in a couple of years. Over in Japan, an official Studio Ghibli park is being planned, and fans can get their first-look at what the destination will look like when its done.

Not long ago, Japan’s Aichi Prefecture updated press on how the park is moving along. Alongside Studio Ghibli, the partners let fans know the park will open in 2022. When news about the theme park went live, it was said that it would open in 2020, but unforeseen delays have prompted the park’s schedule to be pushed (via Anime Herald).

After updating press about the park’s opening, a piece of concept artwork for the attraction was revealed. The image, which can be found below, shows off a massive 19th century house. The antique building is surrounded by foliage, and behind it sits a structure that looks like it has been plucked from Howl’s Moving Castle.

As for the park’s other attractions, Studio Ghibli and Aichi kept quiet. The pair did say an antique shop, Whisper of the Hearts, would be housed inside the park. However, no other details were released during the press conference.

Right now, the Studio Ghibli Park will be built within the Aichi Prefecture in Nagakute City. Moricoro Park will house the attraction on a 200-hectare plot of land, a size doubling the space of Disneyland. The theme park’s creation will not disturb any local greenery and be done without deforestation. The park’s developers hope to enrich the location with abundant plantlife and make fans feel as if they stepped into an actual Studio Ghibli movie.

Reports indicate that the park will feature all sorts of Studio Ghibli films, but it will focus on one above all others. My Neighbor Totoro is expected to play a big role in the park. So far, no rides have been announced for the park, but developers promise it will bring Studio Ghibli’s fantastical world to life with breathtaking authenticity. So, you can expect Japan’s tourism sector to boom once 2022 rolls in and the park goes live.

