Tsunehiko Kamijo, Studio Ghibli Voice Actor, Dies at 85

In the world of anime, there are few production studios that can stand toe-to-toe with Studio Ghibli. For decades, the production house has been creating some of the biggest movies in the medium and it’s all thanks to the many creative talents that the studio has employed over its long history. Unfortunately, a major talent that helped voice classic Ghibli characters has passed as voice actor Tsunehiko Kamijo has died at the age of 85. Alongside the news, now is the right time to look to Kamijo’s past, celebrate his history, and relive some of the classic characters that Tsunehiko brought to life.

Kamijo’s talent agency, KeiSeven Nakamuraya, shared the unfortunate news of Kamijo’s passing today, August 1st. Here’s the official statement regarding Tsunehiko’s death, “We hope you are doing well in this hot weather, but this is a sudden message. Tsunehiko Kamijo (age 85) passed away on July 22, 2025, at a hospital near his home in Nagano Prefecture due to old age. Surrounded by his family, he passed away peacefully. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all his fans and associates for their support and kindness during his lifetime. We respectfully inform you that, at the request of the deceased and his family, the funeral and memorial service will be held with only close family members. Furthermore, in accordance with the wishes of the deceased, there will be no farewell ceremony. Condolence gifts and offerings will also be declined. We sincerely appreciate your understanding.”

Celebrating Tsunehiko Kamijo’s Life

As mentioned earlier, Tsunehiko Kamijo was a major voice actor for Studio Ghibli, participating in some of the biggest movies that the anime studio is known for. The Ghibli roles include Spirited Away’s Chichiyaku, Princess Mononoke’s Gonza, and Porco Rosso’s Mamma Aiuto Boss. Kamijo also played the part of Cash in the Doraemon film, Doraemon Nobita’s Great Adventure in The South Seas. On top of these anime roles, Tsunehiko also voiced the roles of The Little Mermaid’s Sebastian and Robin Hood’s Alan-a-Dale for the Disney Japanese dubs.

While Tsunehiko Kamijo was a talented voice actor, this was far from the only entertainment avenue he explored during his career. Born in 1940 in Nagano Prefecture, Japan, Kamijo first began his career as a singer who would go on to win an award for his vocal talents in 1962. From here, he would go on to be a part of stage productions including Fiddler on The Roof, Man of La Mancha, and My Fair Lady to name a few. The voice actor also had several roles in Japanese television dramas, with his last work being in 2014 with the project, Trick Shinsaku Special 3. Kamijo’s talent clearly wasn’t restricted to simply one medium, and he is sure to be missed by fans of all the productions he was a part of.

Our thoughts are with Tsunehiko Kamijo’s family and friends during this difficult time.

