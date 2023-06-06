Studio Ghibli to Release Complete Soundtrack Collection on Vinyl

Studio Ghibli has some of the most notable anime feature films in the world, and now fans can celebrate their love of them in a whole new way as Studio Ghibli is gearing up to launch a complete collection of each of its famous movie soundtracks with a special reissue on vinyl records that come packed with more than ever before! First announced to be in the works back in 2020, these new Studio Ghibli soundtracks on vinyl records will be reissues of 12 of the studios' most prominent soundtracks with a specially colored record for each of the new releases.

Studio Ghibli Records will be launching the new vinyls composed by Joe Hisashi and overseen by Hayao Miyazaki onto shelves on June 16th, and each of them features a new remaster along with various additional materials for each of the soundtracks that also include symphonic suites, concept albums and sound books. These new vinyls also come with new artwork for each of the soundtracks and you can get the details for the new Studio Ghibli Records releases below:

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

Studio Ghibli's New Vinyl Record Soundtracks

Studio Ghibli Records' new Vinyl releases each cost around $70USD (according to listings on Amazon for the current pre-order) and include new reissues for the likes of:

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

Laputa: Castle in the Sky

Grave of the Fireflies

My Neighbor Totoro

Kiki's Delivery Service

Porco Rosso

Princess Mononoke

Spirited Away

Howl's Moving Castle

Ponyo on the Cliff

The Tale of Princess Kaguya

The Wind Rises

If you wanted to catch any of Studio Ghibli's classic movies after being inspired by the launch of these vinyls, thankfully there is an easy way to do so for fans in the United States. Many of Studio Ghibli's films are now streaming with the Max streaming service, and many of them offer both English dubbed and their original Japanese language audio versions with English subtitles.

Studio Ghibli is currently in the works on their next big movie project How Do You Live?, but producer Toshio Suzuki has announced that fans will not see any trailers, posters, or additional promotional materials before the new movie hits theaters across Japan later this Summer. An international release date has yet to be set as of this writing.

