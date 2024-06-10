Suicide Squad Isekai Lands Streaming Home, Premiere Date

It is happening, guys! Suicide Squad Isekai is gearing up for its big premiere. Today, the team at Warner Bros. Japan set forward a big announcement about its new DC Comics anime. Suicide Squad Isekai will premiere on June 27, and it will be streaming on both Hulu and Max stateside.

According to Warner Bros. Japan, Suicide Squad Isekai will make its cable debut in Japan on July 5. This means the show will make a rare streaming-first launch. Currently, Suicide Squad Isekai is set to drop its first three episodes on Max and Hulu starting June 27. From there, episodes will be released weekly, and the show has ten episodes banked overall.

If you are outside of the United States, Suicide Squad Isekai has locked in several global distributors. ANIPLUS and LAFTEL in South Korea will carry the series along with ADN in France and HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

For those unfamiliar with Suicide Squad Isekai, the upcoming series is the latest anime to tackle the DC Universe. The series, which is produced by Wit Studio, will follow our fave team of anti-heroes as they fall into every isekai trope under the sun. Eri Osada has been tapped to direct Suicide Squad Isekai, and they co-wrote the show's scripts with Tappei Nagatsuki. So if you want to know more about the big anime, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"In the crime-ridden city of Gotham, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies-an "ISEKAI"!

With lethal explosives planted in their necks, there's no running or hiding, and failing the mission means a one-way ticket to the afterlife! Can Harley Quinn and her crew conquer this perilous ISEKAI realm?! Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the "Suicide Squad" as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure!"

What do you think about this Suicide Squad Isekai update?