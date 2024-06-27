Suicide Squad Isekai Has a Game of Thrones Obsession

The Suicide Squad have made their debut in the anime world, as the first three episodes of Suicide Squad Isekai are now available to stream on MAX. Since this new anime series is a collaboration between Wit Studio (Spy x Family, Ranking of Kings, and Attack on Titan) and Warner Bros, it should come as no surprise that there were some big references to the latter in its premiere installments. In some hilarious moments in the first three episodes, the story and the ending of the Isekai took the opportunity to reference the world of Westeros shortly following its return in House of The Dragon.

To start, when Harley and company are recruited to enter this new Isekai world by Amanda Waller, they find themselves losing their "handlers" as they are killed by the supernatural hordes that populate the fantasy locale. When it comes to Warner Bros references in general, the new anime series makes reference to the likes of Tom & Jerry and Lord of The Rings, proving that the Suicide Squad are more than willing to make light of the studio's properties. When Harley and Deadshot are introduced to Clayface, Joker's girlfriend states that she doesn't recognize the shape-shifting supervillain from anything, even though she has seen all of Game of Thrones.

The Suicide Squad of Thrones

On top of Harley sharing her love of Westeros, the anime also took the chance to pay homage to Game of Thrones in another interesting way. As anime fans can see from the ending theme below, the Suicide Squad Isekai introduces its new fantasy world in a similar style to how the classic HBO series had done. While both properties emerged from Warner Bros, we don't expect the two universes to cross over outside of these big Easter Eggs.

While the first three episodes of Suicide Squad Isekai are now available on MAX, don't expect a similar release schedule for the rest of the anime series. The new anime that pairs Warner Bros and Wit will be releasing new episodes on a weekly basis, meaning that DC fans still have a lot to look forward to before the Suicide Squad's latest adventure ends this summer.

