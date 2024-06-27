Suicide Squad Isekai Celebrates Premiere With Official Harley Quinn Cosplay

Suicide Squad Isekai will be kicking off the Summer season with a bang, and to celebrate the anime is collaborating with an artist for an official Harley Quinn cosplay! Suicide Squad Isekai will be introducing fans to a whole new take on the classic DC Comics villain group as not only will they be making their anime debut, but they'll also be thrown into a whole new fantasy world you would see in any Isekai anime. It's made this series the most anticipated new anime release of the Summer 2024 anime schedule overall, and now it's finally here!

Suicide Squad Isekai is finally going to premiere around the world on June 27th, and to celebrate they'll be collaborating with Weekly Young Magazine on a special new spread. To help on this matter they have enlisted artist Nashiko Momotsuki on an official cosplay for Harley Quinn. Sporting the imprisoned look for Harley that was revealed in the anime's promotional materials ahead of its launch, check out the special Harley Quinn cosplay for Suicide Squad Isekai below.

Suicide Squad Isekai Release Date

Releasing with Max and Hulu in the United States on June 27th with its first three episodes, Suicide Squad Isekai will be running for ten episodes in total through August 15th. Suicide Squad Isekai will feature Eri Osada directing Suicide Squad Isekai for WIT Studio with Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara writing the scripts. A potential English language dub cast has yet to be announced as of this publication, but the Japanese voice cast includes Anna Nagase as Harley Quinn, Yuichiro Umehara as The Joker, Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot, Takehito Koyasu as Peacemaker, Jun Fukuyama as Clayface, Subaru Kimura as King Shark, Taku Yashiro as Rick Flag, Kujira as Amanda Waller, Chika Anzai as Katana, Reina Ueda as Fione, Mamiko Noto as Aldora, Jun Fukushima as Cecil, Yoji Ueda as Ratcatcher, Hochu Ohtsuka as Thinker, Shizuka Ito as Enchantress, and Taro Kiuchi as Killer Croc.

Suicide Squad Isekai is teased as such, "Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies-an "ISEKAI!" Harley Quinn and the others go berserk after arriving in the ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking.

After negotiations with Queen Aldora, their liberation is contingent upon the conquest of her enemies, the hostile Imperial army. The Squad members have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the battle's frontline. If they run, they die. If they lose, they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad survive in the ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the "Suicide Squad" as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!"