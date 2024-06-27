Suicide Squad Isekai Ending Released: Watch

The Suicide Squad Isekai is now streaming on MAX, assembling the likes of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Harley Quinn, and Clayface and dropping them into an Isekai world. With Warner Bros stating this year that it was looking to create more projects in the anime world, it should come as no surprise that DC Comics' premiere supervillain team makes the top of that list. As the villains try to survive their new deadly environment, Wit and WB have released the new ending theme online that sees its protagonists dropping a beat and dancing in a similar vein as to the beloved Peacemaker television series.

Isekai remains a major draw in the anime world, as the genre pumps out some major series. An "Isekai" for those who might not know, typically sees a mundane protagonist dropped into a magical fantasy world wherein the protagonist might be granted a powerful upgrade. The Suicide Squad aren't exactly powerless in their world but the locale they find themselves in the new anime series is unlike anything they've experienced before.

The Suicide Squad Isekai Ending Unleashed

The ending theme for the new anime series is titled "Go-Getters" and is performed by major musical act Mori Calliope. Much like Peacemaker's live-action introduction, each member of the Squad gets the opportunity to bust a move for the camera. While the first three episodes are available to stream, each following installment will be released on a weekly basis so keep that in mind if you're looking to follow the anime iteration of the Suicide Squad.

If you want to learn more about the Suicide Squad Isekai, here's how Warner Bros describes the anime, "Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies- an "ISEKAI!" Harley Quinn and the others go berserk after arriving in the ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking."

