How to Watch Suicide Squad Isekai

Suicide Squad Isekai will officially be kicking off the Summer 2024 anime schedule, so it's time to get ready to watch the premiere! The Summer 2024 anime schedule is packed to the brim with highly anticipated new releases, but the likely biggest of the bunch is a brand new take on the famous DC Comics villain team. Suicide Squad Isekai will not only be introducing the Suicide Squad to the world of anime, but will be throwing them into a whole other fantasy world on top of things. Meaning, it's going to bring a lot of eyes to anime this Summer for many reasons.

Suicide Squad Isekai will officially premiere on Thursday, June 27th with the first three episodes of its debut season. The anime will be streaming for fans on both Max and Hulu when it hits, and will be available for streaming around 2:00AM tonight (from the time of this publication). The series is scheduled to run for ten episodes in total, and will be airing through August 15th. So fans can hope to keep up with this new version of the Suicide Squad for the next couple of months.

(Photo: Clayface, Harley Quinn, Deadshot and Peacemaker in Suicide Squad Isekai - Warner Bros. Japan)

Suicide Squad Isekai – Where to Watch

Releasing with Max and Hulu in the United States on June 27th with its first three episodes, Suicide Squad Isekai's episode release schedule breaks down as such:

June 27 – Episodes 1-3

July 4 – Episode 4

July 11 – Episode 5

July 18 – Episode 6

July 25 – Episode 7

August 1 – Episode 8

August 8 – Episode 9

August 15 – Episode 10

Suicide Squad Isekai will feature Eri Osada directing Suicide Squad Isekai for WIT Studio with Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara writing the scripts. A potential English language dub cast has yet to be announced as of this publication, but the Japanese voice cast includes Anna Nagase as Harley Quinn, Yuichiro Umehara as The Joker, Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot, Takehito Koyasu as Peacemaker, Jun Fukuyama as Clayface, Subaru Kimura as King Shark, Taku Yashiro as Rick Flag, Kujira as Amanda Waller, Chika Anzai as Katana, Reina Ueda as Fione, Mamiko Noto as Aldora, Jun Fukushima as Cecil, Yoji Ueda as Ratcatcher, Hochu Ohtsuka as Thinker, Shizuka Ito as Enchantress, and Taro Kiuchi as Killer Croc.

Suicide Squad Isekai is teased as such, "Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies-an "ISEKAI!" Harley Quinn and the others go berserk after arriving in the ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking.

After negotiations with Queen Aldora, their liberation is contingent upon the conquest of her enemies, the hostile Imperial army. The Squad members have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the battle's frontline. If they run, they die. If they lose, they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad survive in the ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the "Suicide Squad" as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!"