Suicide Squad Isekai Opening Released Ahead of Premiere: Watch

Suicide Squad Isekai will be officially kicking off the Summer 2024 anime season later this week, and the anime has debuted its opening sequence ahead of the anime's premiere! Suicide Squad Isekai is undoubtedly the most anticipated new anime release of the year overall as the DC Comics villains will be getting a brand new spin from WIT Studio, the production company behind Attack on Titan's first few seasons, Spy x Family, and more. With the Summer 2024 anime schedule now upon us, thankfully the wait for the new original anime series will soon be over as well as fans will get to see it in just a few more days.

Suicide Squad Isekai has a few more things to reveal ahead of the anime's three episode premiere on June 27th worldwide, however. To celebrate the upcoming debut, Suicide Squad Isekai has released its cool opening theme sequence early. Titled "Another World" as performed by Tomoyasu Hotei, you can check out the opening in the video above. The roster has also been further fleshed out with new additions to the cast with Yoji Ueda as Ratcatcher, Hochu Ohtsuka as Thinker, Shizuka Ito as Enchantress, and Taro Kiuchi as Killer Croc. Check out their designs below.

Suicide Squad Isekai Release Date and Streaming Platforms

Releasing with Max and Hulu in the United States on June 27th with its first three episodes, Suicide Squad Isekai will be running for ten episodes in total through August 15th. Suicide Squad Isekai will feature Eri Osada directing Suicide Squad Isekai for WIT Studio, Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara will be writing the scripts, Akira Amano will be providing drafts for each of the characters, Naoto Hosoda will be finalizing the character designs, Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music, and Shinya Tsuuoka will be serving as producer for Warner Bros. Japan.

A potential English language dub cast has yet to be announced as of this publication, but the Japanese voice cast includes heavy hitters such as Anna Nagase as Harley Quinn, Yuichiro Umehara as The Joker, Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot, Takehito Koyasu as Peacemaker, Jun Fukuyama as Clayface, Subaru Kimura as King Shark, Taku Yashiro as Rick Flag, Kujira as Amanda Waller, Chika Anzai as Katana, Reina Ueda as Fione, Mamiko Noto as Aldora, and Jun Fukushima as Cecil.

Suicide Squad Isekai is teased as such, "Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies-an "ISEKAI!" Harley Quinn and the others go berserk after arriving in the ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking.

After negotiations with Queen Aldora, their liberation is contingent upon the conquest of her enemies, the hostile Imperial army. The Squad members have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the battle's frontline. If they run, they die. If they lose, they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad survive in the ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the "Suicide Squad" as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!"