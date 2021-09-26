Netflix’s Super Crooks Reveals First Cast Additions, Poster

Super Crooks has revealed the first cast additions and key art for its big debut on Netflix! Mark Millar and Leinel Yu’s original Icon Comics series is getting an official anime adaptation from Studio Bones, the production studio behind anime hits such as My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and more. It was one of the more interesting announcements to come out of Netflix’s new production deal with Millar, and after showing the first teaser visual revealing how the cast translated to anime earlier this year, we finally got a much better look at this new project.

Netflix revealed the fullest look at the Super Crooks anime yet during the TUDUM Global Fan Event that not only saw the debut of the first teaser trailer for the series (confirming it will be launching with Netflix this Fall), but confirmed the first two additions to the Japanese voice cast as well. Leading this new series will be Kenjiro Tsuda (Seto Kaiba in Yu-Gi-Oh!) as Bolt and Maaya Sakamoto (Merlin in The Seven Deadly Sins) as Kasey. You can check out a closer look at their character designs from Netflix Japan’s official Twitter account below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a look at the new key art debuted for the series as well:

Debuting on Netflix worldwide on November 25th, Super Crooks is directed by Motonobu Hori and will be running for 13 episodes. Icon Comics describes Mark Millar and Leinil Yu’s original Super Crooks comic series as such, “One last heist. That’s what they all say, right? Just one final score, and everyone can retire and take up fishing. Thing is, the jails are filled with super villains who thought the same thing, and got busted. But the Heat’s in a jam. He’s run up the kind of gambling debt that – if he can’t pay it back in cash – will be paid in blood.

Nobody wants to see the most beloved supercrook of all time rubbed out by the mob – especially his biggest fan, Johnny Bolt. And Johnny’s got a plan to help the Heat and make all his buddies disgustingly rich at the same time. Unfortunately for Johnny’s recruits, they have to head to Spain and rob the world’s most notorious super villain blind. And that’s where things get tricky.”

What do you think of these first additions to Netflix’s Super Crooks anime? Will you be checking it out when it drops on the streaming service later this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!