Super Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Epic Gogeta Team-up to End Universal Conflict Arc

Super Dragon Ball Heroes may just be a promotional anime tied to the popular card-based video game, but the Web series managed to earn a bit of distinction for itself thanks to the “Universal Conflict: Dawn of War” arc that’s been running since 2019. Now that arc has come to an end, but Dragon Ball Heroes didn’t let fans down with the epicness of the finale. After having razed multiple universes in the Dragon Ball multiverse, the villainous Core Area Warriors leader Hearts makes his final assault against Universe 7, and the heroes respond in kind, by coming to Gogeta’s aid in an epic tag-team fight!

Warning! Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 13 SPOILERS Follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The previous episode of Dragon Ball Heroes ended with Hearts and Gogeta both powering-up, and Hearts pulling the Thanos move of literally throwing a planet at the fused Saiyan warrior. Gogeta tries to unleash a counterattack that can stop the planetary body from annihilating Earth, but Hearts presses forward even harder, thanks to the combination of his psychic abilities enhanced by the Universe Seed weapon.

Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta takes it up a notch by unleashing a powerful Kamehameha to stop the planet’s descent, but it’s not enough. However, before Goku and Vegeta lose ground, they get an surprising assist from none other than Hit and Jiren! The combined energy of SSB Gogeta’s Kamehameha and Hit and Jiren’s energy attacks is enough to break through Hearts’ energy field and break the planetary body apart. Piccolo and Future Trunks clean up any debris that could still crash to Earth, and Gogeta finishes the fight with a Super Dragon Punch-type move that blows right through Hearts and ends the villain for good.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has one main purpose in the franchise: creating fan-service moments that fans wish for day in and day out, in message threads all over the Internet. After Dragon Ball Super‘s epic Tournament of Power arc, seeing Goku and Vegeta teamed up with the likes of Hit and Jiren has definitely ranked high on fans wish-list. This “Universal Conflict” finale is just a small tease of how epic that team-up could be – hopefully if (when?) it happens in main canon, it’s even more than this.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.