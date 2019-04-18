‘Dragon Ball’ Debuts New Villain In ‘Heroes’ Anime

Dragon Ball has accumulated more villains over the years than fans can count. From the Red Ribbon Army to Baby Vegeta, the franchise has spouted out dozens of over-powered baddies, and it looks like another has been added to the list.

After all, the new episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has dropped, and it reveals a new vixen with some real sharp skills.

Recently, episode ten of the promotional anime went live, and fans met up with Goku. The Saiyan, who has been training with the Grand Priest as of late, found himself in trouble as he fought Hearts and the crew. However, things took a turn for the worse when Lagss showed up.

The girl, which can be seen above, showed up from within a glass chamber. With her hair pulled back into twin tails, the baddie is seen attacking Goku with a powerful long range attack.

“My glass, slice him apart,” she commands.

It appears Lagss can control shards of glass as the chamber around her breaks into pieces which go hurdling at Goku. Not even the Saiyan could dodge the onslaught, and Lagss brought the attack back in reverse to hit Goku where it hurts.

For fans, this is the first time Lagss has appeared on screen, but audiences were teased about her arrival a while back. A recently released strategy book for Super Dragon Ball Heroes featured the villain, and it was there fans learned Lagss was the final Core Area warrior. Now, the girl is ready to use her powers against Universe 7, so Goku will need to find a way around her glass and soon.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

