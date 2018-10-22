‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Promo Teases Prison Planet Climax

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is having a special broadcast for its eighth anniversary, and what should get fans’ attention is how the broadcast is also teasing the climax of the Prison Planet arc, which has been the focus of its promotional anime series.

Teasing an “unprecedented battle,” Super Dragon Ball Heroes revealed a short teaser showing what’s coming in the next episode of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Prison Planet Climax

An unprecedented battle begins!

Super Dragon Ball Heroes 8th Anniversary Event

SDBH official site, YouTube, LINE LIVE live broadcast

10/28/2018 (Sunday), 1:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the ultimate presentation!”//t.co/YHqiB21DDx — PumpkinCpiphLatte (@Cipher_db) October 18, 2018

As spotted by @Cipher_db on Twitter, the special 8th Anniversary broadcast will take place on October 28 in Japan and will reveal more about the climax of the promotional anime series. While there’s no indication whether or not it’s the final episode in this short series, it does give fans an idea to expect some great things from it.

There’s also no release date given for the new episode, but fans are hoping that it will release around the same time. The most teasing bit, however, comes from the tease of Super Saiyan 4 Vegito, who is the focus of the synopsis for the fifth episode.

Episode 5 of the promotional series is titled “The Mightiest Warrior! Super Saiyan 4 Vegito” and the translated synopsis reads as such, “As Goku and co. are in a jam, Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno come to their aid, having noticed the change in the Prison Planet. To counter Cumber’s bottomless power, the two use the Potara to fuse! It’s the explosive birth of the mightiest warrior!” If the climax is the final episode of the promotional anime, fans are hoping it goes out with a bang.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

For those curious about the promotional anime series based on the game, the fourth episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently live and is titled “Rage! Super Fu Appears!” The translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“Cumber unleashes his fearsome form and runs wild. His power is too much for the Prison Planet to handle, and the chains start to snap one by one. Seeing this throws Fu into a rage, and he unleashes his hidden power.”