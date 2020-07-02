Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission Episode 5 Synopsis Released

The latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' second season introduced some big moments, with fans still reeling from the prince of the Saiyans transforming into a Super Saiyan 3 and a stinger that hinted at the return of one of the biggest movie villains of the Dragon Ball Z series, and it seems as if the spin-off is culling more hype with a synopsis of the next installment of the anime. With Super Dragon Ball Heroes giving us new adventure of Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters while the main series is on hiatus, fans look forward to each episode release!

The previous episode mostly focused on the Xeno versions of Goku and Vegeta, squaring off against a mysterious scientist whose motivations were made clear in the final seconds of the episode. Both the Xeno Saiyans not only shifted into their Super Saiyan 3 forms, but decided it was necessary to go one step further and access the more ape-like transformations in Super Saiyan 4. The Xeno universe hasn't just given us new versions of Goku and Vegeta, but also been a way to celebrate the out of continuity series of Dragon Ball GT, bringing both transformations and characters, like Super Android 17, into the mix.

Twitter User DBSChronicles shared the episode synopsis for the upcoming fifth season of the second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, confirming that Janemba would be making his grand appearance into the spin-off with a serious power buff thanks in part to Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Vegeta:

#SDBH BM Anime Ep5 "A Decisive Battle in Hell! A New Janemba!" Preview Summary Release date: Unknown. pic.twitter.com/4XsSUB39nH — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) June 30, 2020

The Dragon Ball Heroes series began as an arcade game that was popular in Japan, giving fans a side story that introduced some serious "fan service" elements that audiences would probably have never seen otherwise in the main continuity. With events like Future Trunks becoming a Super Saiyan God and Goku in his Super Saiyan Blue form battling against his Super Saiyan 4 counterpart, we're sure to see more insane elements added in as the second season continues.

