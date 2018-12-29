‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Teases Surprising New Kefla Fight

Super Dragon Ball Heroes may not be an official part of the franchise canon, but it’s provided all sorts of great fan service for those who want to see their favorite characters in new situations.

The arcade game will be entering a new arc with its newest Universe Mission 6 expansion, and this includes a surprising new fight for series favorite Kefla as she takes on another returning Dragon Ball Super character, Zamasu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Universe Mission 6 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes will begin the Universal Conflict: Dawn of War arc, which brings in Universe 6 and Universe 11 into the fray as a new threat begins challenging the various universes of the multiverse. Six villains will be teaming together as they assault various universes, and it’s seen in the first trailer.

After Cabba and Hit are attacked by two of the new foes, which share physical similarities with Dragon Ball GT‘s Baby, Kefla appears to take them on. The fight then escalates further in a much more surprising way as Zamasu appears (though seemingly after splitting from his poisonous Goku Black side), and then two begin to battle. Fans have wanted to see both of these characters in the franchise again, so it’s cool to see them do battle here.

When Caulifla and Kale first fused into Kefla, it was one of the most popular moments of Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power. Kefla was so strong that Goku had to reach Ultra Instinct to defeat the fusion, and the fight quickly became one of the franchise favorites. Though it’s unknown if Kefla’s fight with Zamasu will reach the same heights, fans might get their chance to see it in anime form as Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series seems to be teasing an adaptation of this arc in the new year.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

Episode 6 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series has finally gone live as of December 22, and it’s titled “I’ll Settle This!! Ultra Instinct Finally Goes Into Operation!” The synopsis for the episode reads as such “After an endless fierce battle, Ultra Instinct finally goes into operation. Amidst the crumbling Prison Planet, a final battle begins with everything on the line!”