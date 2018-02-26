‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Jails Future Trunks, Pits Goku Against Jiren

Dragon Ball Heroes‘ latest update transformed it into Super Dragon Ball Heroes. With it also a new mission, Universe Mission, that features many new characters and events.

The trailer shows off such new additions as Ultra Instinct Goku (after he’s mastered it) against Jiren, as well as Super Saiyan 4 Goku fighting Super Saiyan Blue Goku, and the new character from Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, the mysterious Fu.

The new missions also updates Trunks to the Future Trunks featured in Dragon Ball Super, and even adds in his Super Saiyan Rage transformation. These new additions are not only exciting, but the extra cool part of the animation gives us brand new Dragon Ball fantasy crossover fights.

Developed by Dimps, its the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene. The update brought enhanced graphics, the ability to play as seven characters at the same time, and additions to the lore like Super Saiyan 3 Bardock.

Fans will most likely recognize some of the other characters as many of them (such as new character Fu) appear in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Online. Dragon Ball Heroes adds many fan service things to the series like Super Saiyan 4 Gohan, a fusion of Super Android 17 with Android 18, the time patrol, and a greater role for the mystical demons in the series like Dabura.

